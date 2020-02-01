Temple’s 98-year-old Sammons Golf Links is now being recognized nationally for the work being done by the city over the past few years.
The city announced Thursday the golf course had been placed 23rd on Golf Advisor’s list of the most improved courses in the nation. The list of 25 golf courses from around the nation looked at those courses that improved their ratings and reviews on the site over the past year.
Sammons was one of only four Texas golf courses that made it on to the list, with others being located in Houston, Horizon City and Lancaster.
“We are honored to make Golf Advisor’s ‘Most Improved’ courses list and be nationally recognized for the services we are providing to Temple’s residents and visitors,” Jeff Ward, Temple’s director of golf, said. “Increasing the number of golfers of all ages in our area and making golf accessible to all players continues to be our main objective.”
City officials are pointing to six months of renovations started in 2018 as the main reason for this improvement of the public’s image of the course. The city resurfaced the course while improving drainage and providing new putting greens so golfers would have better surfaces throughout the year.
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the city rearranged the order of the courses for a better golfing experience and built two green complexes.
While the city took over operation of the golf course in 2005, the course itself dates back to 1922 with Lake Polk Golf and Country Club. The course’s current name came when it was redesigned in the 1980s by Temple’s former mayor John Sammons Jr.