The Belton ISD school board passed a resolution that will add an additional hazardous route at Miller Heights Elementary.
featured
Belton ISD adds Miller Heights as hazardous route
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Robinson Family Farm fire scorches cars
- Temple man indicted in hit-and-run death
- ‘It was utter chaos’: Farm owner, patrons describe fast-spreading blaze that damaged vehicles
- Man indicted on weapons charge in golf course rage incident
- DPS: Killeen motorist driving wrong way killed in I-35 crash
- Undistorted truth: TC professor’s book, lecture magnifies ‘the real Custer’
- Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
- Belton ISD superintendent up for raise
- Bartlett man arrested after standoff
- Catch crop: Team-oriented Halvorson relishes first TD from Temple’s busy TE spot