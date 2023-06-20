Smoke filled a West Temple neighborhood Tuesday afternoon as a controlled burn was conducted at Crossroads Park in advance of the city’s Independence Day fireworks celebration.
featured
Fire prevention: Controlled burn conducted at Crossroads Park
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Rescue teams, divers search Lake Belton for missing man
- Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 federal charges in classified documents case
- Catching up with ... Coach Chad President: Former Temple, Tulsa quarterback
- UPDATE: Temple woman identified who died in house fire; cause under investigation
- Wildcat makeover: Campaign under way to update THS mascots Willie and Wilma
- Theft suspect arrested at gunpoint at West Temple Walmart
- Column: Rhoades family savoring reunion on Yoe sideline
- Man who allegedly impregnated girl, age 13, indicted
- Temple man’s body recovered from Lake Belton
- Dancin’ in the street: 3 bands to kick off annual celebration Saturday with Belton Street Party