The city of Temple is seeking artistic volunteers to help add elements to the Market Loop mural on Thursday as part of the Temple Together Volunteer Day event.
The project will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the mural site, located at Market Loop west of 31st Street near Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center. The event is open to the public. No artistic training or event registration is required.
The event is part of the Housing and Community Development Department's Community Development Month promotions. For information call 254-298-5999.