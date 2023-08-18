A 5,000-acre solar farm near Rogers that will produce about 230 megawatts of electricity is expected to go online by the end of the year, and so far many East Bell County residents are less than thrilled with their new neighbor.
Bill Schumann, Bell County commissioner of Precinct 3, which covers much of northern and eastern Bell County, said a constant flow of trucks delivering rock and solar panels to the farm is destroying roads along the way.
“A solar farm usually has 4,000 to 5,000 trucks make deliveries during the construction process,” he said. “Trucks are tearing up every road they are on delivering supplies to the 5 Wells Solar Plant near Rogers.”
According to Schumann, the 5 Wells plant is one of at least five solar farms either under construction or in the planning process in the northern or eastern portions of Bell County.
“Another project, Big Elm near Oenaville, is under way, and roads are being damaged in that area as well,” he said.
Robyn Skrhak, a Rogers City Council member, said the trucks are tearing up roads and railroad crossings around the 5 Wells site, and another solar farm is being built just outside of town.
“There are lots of stories and a lot of venting about the road damage,” Skrhak said. “For the past year, we’ve had a constant barrage of 18 wheelers on north FM 2184 delivering rock, panels and other supplies.”
“Our roads are being overused by heavy trucks, and it’s causing a lot of problems,” she said. “Wedel Cemetery Road, for example, is becoming hard to drive because it’s torn up so badly. People have had damage to their cars just driving these roads.”
“My daughter lived near the 5 Wells farm, and the roads got so bad she moved,” Skrhak said. “Now, there’s a solar farm being built near the house she moved to. In fact, I’ve noticed that there’s a lot of homes for sale around these farms. It’s ugly out here — solar farm traffic is affecting housing prices.”
“East Bell County used to be so beautiful,” she said. “It’s not so pretty anymore.”
Schumann said that legally, a landowner has to use their land as they see fit.
“The county has no legal involvement in these solar farms,” he explained. “No permitting is done through the county. Most of the land solar companies are building on is being leased, and that’s a private transaction between landowner and solar company. The county has little say so. If you want to put a hog farm on your property and you meet state regulations, you can have a hog farm.”
Schumann said solar companies are required to refurbish a road to its original condition, but that won’t happen until the farm is complete.
“Once the farm is complete, it’s complete,” he said. “There is little to no traffic associated with an operational solar farm.”
Schumann said the solar farms will build barriers around their property to keep it from being an eyesore to neighbors. Barriers could be something decorative such as shrubs, trees, bushes or trees so people don’t have to look directly at the panels.
“I want to be clear,” Schumann said. “Bell County has had no involvement in business development of solar farms — these companies have come to us.”
Although some taxes have been abated, Schumann said the county will receive tax revenue as the projects come online during the next 10 years.
“When they came to us, they asked for a 70% abatement,” he said. “We negotiated that down to about 30%.”
All of the projects being planned for Bell County have agreements with Electric Reliability Council of Texas to supply energy to the state’s power grid. A 240-megawatt solar farm — this one in Falls County — has contracted with Meta to provide power to a future data center in Temple. That project was paused in late 2022 so the company could redesign plans to accommodate artificial intelligence in the future.