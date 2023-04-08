The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen — the resting place for more than 6,000 people — likely will remain under state operation for now after Bell County officials showed initial skepticism to a proposal to take over maintenance and operations of the site.
During its regular workshop on Monday, the county’s Commissioners Court met with representatives from the Texas General Land Office to listen to a proposal regarding the Killeen cemetery.
John Kelley, deputy director of the Texas State Veterans Cemeteries at Texas General Land Office, said the state office wanted to work with the county to have it take over operations of the cemetery moving forward.
Under the proposal, the county would take over operations, but the state would continue to pay for all of the expenses related to the cemetery, Kelley said.
Officials said they already have made similar arrangements with two of the four state veteran cemeteries, the ones in Mission and Corpus Christi. The remaining cemetery, aside from the one in Killeen, is located in Abilene.
“In 2020 we saw a different way of operating our cemetery down in the city of Mission,” Kelley said. “We developed a contract arrangement with the city of Mission and it is now in its third year of execution and has been extremely successful.”
Kelley said this effort in Mission ended up being so successful that they launched a similar effort in 2021 with Nueces County for operation of the Corpus Christi cemetery.
Funds used to operate the state’s four existing veteran cemeteries are generated through their own closed system. This system includes the money generated from the home improvement and standard home loans given out by the Texas General Land Office.
The annual budget to run all of the state veteran cemeteries, Kelley said, was set by the Texas Natural Resources Act at $7 million.
“It is that interest, when someone repays those loans, that funds this program and the veterans nursing home program,” Kelley said. “There is no dependency on the Legislature, for example, and being subject to cuts from the Legislature.”
Kelley pointed out that the only way for the office’s budget to change its funding mechanism would require the state to pass a constitutional amendment.
‘More efficient’ operations
Kelley said his office right is looking at finding the best way to make the cemeteries more efficient because it will reduce the need to use other measures to secure funds.
“So what we are trying to do here is find the most efficient way to operate the cemeteries,” Kelley said. “As you can imagine, if the cemetery program is funded through the interest on loans you have to either raise the interest rate or take money away from the veterans nursing homes. No one that I know wants to do either one of those things.”
During the workshop, county officials questioned where the savings from the state would come if all salaries for employees and costs for equipment remained constant.
Douglas Gault, chief of operations at General Land Office, said these savings would not come from any cuts but rather from not having to pay third-party companies for their workers. He said that currently, a large amount of what is paid to maintain these cemeteries goes to the company and not just to the salaries of those working on the sites.
By making a contract with Bell County, the state hopes to save money by just providing for the direct costs and not what is required for a third-party company’s profits, officials said.
“We can be paying, just for example, $2 million right now but if we go over to the county or wherever else we will save $1 million dollars,” Gault said. “Nothing comes out of your pocket, not a dime.”
County concerns
County Judge David Blackburn pointed out issues he had with the proposal even if all of the current employees were maintained.
The Killeen cemetery, Blackburn said, is currently well maintained and kept up to a high standard as expected of a place where the state’s veterans and their families are buried.
“I have concerns about the county’s ability to do that, to be honest with you,” Blackburn said. “While it is the same people out there doing the work, it is not in our wheelhouse to do that kind of operation historically,” Blackburn said.
Kelley said that while he understood those concerns, it was not something the office has seen after partnering with Nueces County and the city of Mission.
Bell County, Kelley said, could hire those with the experience and the state would continue to make sure the cemetery’s high standards are kept.
The 174-acre Killeen veterans cemetery opened Jan. 4, 2006, on land that previously was part of Fort Hood and donated by the federal government. The cemetery currently has room for up to 50,000 burial plots, according to the Texas Veterans Land Board.
Commissioners’ comments
Commissioners expressed their concerns over the idea of the county taking over the cemetery’s operational services and what they could do compared to the state.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he didn’t think that there was much of a point to the county taking over operations when the state could hire its own employees and do the same thing.
“It seems like, from what we were told, that if we had the capacity to reach economies of scale and do this under the county umbrella cheaper than (the state) can do it … I would be all for making that happen,” Whitson said. “I am just not sure that is the case.”
Commissioner Louie Minor of Killeen, a veteran himself, said it felt to him like the state was pushing off its responsibilities to the county.
“As a future resident of the Killeen Veterans Cemetery, to me it seems like the state doesn’t want to do its job and its commitment it has made to its veterans,” Minor said. “This is the state’s responsibility to maintain that cemetery; I don’t think that it is the county or city’s job to do that. There is more than enough money at the state level, so whatever money you all need to do that you need to be asking the Legislature and not looking to partner up with the county.”
While the Commissioners had varying opinions on taking over the cemetery, they said they would consider the agreement and discuss it in future meetings.
City of Killeen pitch
County officials proposed to state land office personnel that they reach out to the city of Killeen and see if they were interested in taking over operations at the cemetery.
Blackburn, a former city manager of both Killeen and Temple, pointed out that Killeen has a parks department and already manages a cemetery of its own.
Kelley said the reason why the state prefers to have the county manage the cemetery is due to the fact that it also has a veterans services office that helps these families with their other needs.
“We have seen significant advantages in connecting this benefit program with that veterans services officer in Nueces County,” Kelley said. “We have seen a very broad education of the veteran, their family members and communities though that veterans service officer. They not only help them through their Veterans Affairs benefits claims but all the way through the end.”
City of Killeen public information officer Marcus Hood had not responded to Telegram questions regarding the cemetery proposal by press time Saturday.