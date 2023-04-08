Wreaths for Vets 3.jpg

In this file photo, Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Valenzuela lays a wreath at the grave of a veteran in 2019 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

 Herald | File

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen — the resting place for more than 6,000 people — likely will remain under state operation for now after Bell County officials showed initial skepticism to a proposal to take over maintenance and operations of the site.

smonaco@tdtnews.com