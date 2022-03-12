Despite debate about COVID-19 vaccinations, most parents in Bell County chose to have their children inoculated.
After a surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19, most schools in Bell County continue to report low to non-existing cases of the coronavirus at campuses through late February to early March.
The Bell County Health District reports that 64.6% of children ages 5-11 and 71.5% of children ages 12-17 have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest data.
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said vaccination remains optional but welcomes the lower cases at campuses as safety guidelines were emphasized during surges.
“Vaccinations are a personal health decision by families and individuals,” he said. “As a school system, we are just happy to see that case counts are way down but will stay diligent to our safety protocols. The mood has been good because we are starting to restore normalcy.”
The effectiveness of child COVID-19 vaccines was emphasized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which reported Friday that a study showed schoolchildren between the ages of 5 and 15 had better protection against COVID-19 while vaccinated.
“Approximately one-half of omicron infections in unvaccinated children and adolescents were asymptomatic,” the CDC report said. “Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reduced the risk of omicron infection by 31% among children aged 5-11 years and by 59% among persons aged 12-15 years. All eligible children and adolescents should remain up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the low cases in his district could be attributed to the extra protection vaccines offer.
“The vaccination rates for youths in Bell County show that the majority of parents support vaccines,” Novotny said. “While it is still possible for vaccinated people to contract COVID-19, many studies have found that the vaccine significantly reduces the chances of infection. The vaccines are even more effective at reducing the chances of serious illness, hospitalization or death due to COVID-19.”
Novotny said the mood at Salado schools has shifted since the district has not reported a case in almost a month.
“On Jan. 19, we had 129 students and employees that tested positive within the previous seven days,” he said. “Currently, we have not had any reported cases since Feb. 15. Everyone is very positive and optimistic as a result of the low case count.”
Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph echoed the sentiment of relief across their campuses.
“We are grateful that active case counts across the district are down significantly,” she said. “Our teachers and administrators are excited to be able to offer more in-person events and make plans for our traditional end-of-the-year activities.”
Rudolph said the district does not track student vaccinations.
“We respect that the decision to give a student a COVID-19 vaccination is a family’s choice and have seen both students who have gotten it and those who haven’t,” she said. “Because it’s not a required vaccination, we are not officially tracking how many Belton ISD students have received a COVID-19 vaccination.”
Maintaining safety protocols
Despite a statewide ban on mask mandates, Temple ISD has consistently seen low virus counts.
“Our case counts have been low throughout the last two years,” TISD spokesman Jon Wallin said. “We have not had a campus get close to any of the thresholds that would trigger tighter measures.”
The three Bell school districts offered vaccination clinics for students, parents, staff and members of the public.
“Hundreds of students, parents, employees and community members participated in these clinics,” Novotny said. “We partnered with the Bell County Health Department, Texas State Health Department and Baylor Scott & White to offer almost 20 vaccine clinics last year for students, employees, parents and community members.”
Even with the low case counts, the three school districts continue to follow strict protocols to keep students safe.
“Belton ISD is currently operating in scenario 2 of our COVID-19 Response Plan,” Rudolph said. “Prevention and mitigation strategies remain a priority. However, some restrictions have loosened to allow increased access to campus. Masks continue to be encouraged. The district is still doing contact tracing and notifying families of known exposure.”
In Temple ISD, Wallin said they continue to follow back-to-school protocols issued at the beginning of the school year.
“The complete plan can be found on our website under the ‘Families’ tab by clicking on the Back-to-School 2021 link,” he said.
Salado ISD is no exception to safety protocols continued while Novotny recommends students take advantage of all levels of protection available to them.
“We are offering rapid testing for our employees,” he said. “We will quarantine any students or employees that test positive for COVID-19 and notify parents and employees of any positive cases. I encourage everyone that is not vaccinated yet to talk with their physician or pediatrician regarding the COVID-19 vaccine so they can make an informed decision based on advice from a medical professional.”