Two Gatesville ISD trustees will continue to serve students, faculty and staff after voters gave them the nod for another three-year term on Tuesday.
Incumbents Charles Alderson — the acting vice president of Gatesville ISD’s school board — and Linda Maxwell both collected more votes than their challenger Pat Aslin, according to unofficial results from Bell and Coryell counties.
Maxwell won 39.56% of the 1,355 casted votes, while Alderson collected 36.75%.
Meanwhile, Aslin received just 23.69% of the votes.
Alderson, a retired Gatesville ISD educator with more than 50 years of experience in public school education, has served on the district’s school board for the last three years.
“My platform is based on supporting our teachers, student discipline that is firm, fair and consistent, (and) responsible spending,” Alderson said in a Facebook post. “I will be dedicated in representing our community’s values and beliefs.”
Although Aslin did not have enough ballots cast in her favor, she was hopeful in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
“I have been searching my heart for a way to serve the community since my retirement,” she said after filing for candidacy in August. “I believe the Lord has called me to continue serving families and children in this manner.”
The earliest day for officials to canvas local returns for the election is Friday, while the last is Monday, Nov. 15, according to Gatesville ISD.