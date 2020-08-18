BELTON — A man who pleaded guilty to violating a 2018 protective order was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation Tuesday.
Michael Mead, a Fayette County resident, was sentenced by outgoing 426th District Judge Fancy Jezek during a livestream hearing.
First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell asked Jezek to keep in mind the safety of the victim and that Mead stopped his treatment and his medication.
Jezek explained to Mead what deferred adjudication means and asked him if he still wanted that sentence. Mead replied yes.
She said there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty, but would withhold that finding and give him 10 years deferred adjudication probation. Jezek added he was responsible for all court costs, attorney’s fees and a $2,500 fine.
Mead must undergo inpatient drug and alcohol treatment when it is available again from the Veterans Administration. In the meantime, he must enroll in individual counseling and Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous and attend the meetings at least three times a week, Jezek said.
Mead is required to go back on his medications again.
Mead is barred from returning to Bell County again unless it is for a court hearing, Jezek told him. He is to have no contact with the victim and her family, the attorneys and the judge.
He has two storage units in Bell County, and they must be emptied by someone else. His probation will be transferred to Fayette County, Jezek told Mead.
When asked if he wanted to waive his right to appeal, Mead said he didn’t want to because he had concerns with the probationary terms set by Jezek.
Jezek granted Mead’s attorney James Whorley a few minutes to talk his client and had the volume muted on the livestream. After a brief conversation, Mead waived his right to appeal her ruling.