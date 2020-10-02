Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire 6:16 a.m. Friday morning at 1303 E. Ave. E in Temple, according to Public Information Officer Santos Soto.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a three-story residential structure with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof.
As crews began efforts to extinguish the flames, they found that all seven of the homes occupants had escaped by jumping from a second floor window. All have been transported treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Temple Fire and Rescue responded with nine firefighting units, and 23 personnel. Also on scene were multiple Temple PD, and Temple EMS Units. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation at this time.
Officials ask that residents avoid the area tihs morning as as the roads remain blocked while fire crews remain on scene.