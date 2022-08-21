Backpack blessings

Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott on Aug. 14 offered reflection, verse and prayer over educators and the backpacks they gathered for Temple ISD students during a service at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.

“Truly thankful to our local churches for supporting @TempleISD and our youths,” Ott said in a Twitter post.

Temple ISD students return to classes Tuesday.

 Courtesy

Temple ISD