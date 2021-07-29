A Temple 17-year-old was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday in connection with a robbery and shooting that stemmed from a drug deal.
Reginald Brown was indicted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years in prison if convicted.
The charge stemmed from a May 4 shooting in the 1300 block of South 17th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
A man suffering from two gunshot wounds told Temple police that he went to a local park to make a marijuana transaction. Prior to the transaction, four individuals, including two in ski masks, pointed firearms at the man and demanded his marijuana.
The man told police he tried to drive off and the assailants began to fire at him and his vehicle. He was hit in the arm and head. The man told police he recognized some of the assailants, including Brown.
Brown denied any involvement and “told police he was at his home the entire night,” according to the affidavit. However, two suspects confirmed Brown “was present and involved in the robbery.”
“Reginald Brown’s home was searched and in (his) bedroom, a ski mask was found and a pair of shoes with blood on them were found,” Temple Detective Justin McCormick said in the affidavit. “In interviews conducted by Temple police, the only person they (the suspects) noticed bleeding was the victim….Reginald Brown told police the blood on his shoe was from a fight at school months prior. Police thought the blood on the shoe was still reddish and was relatively fresh; they did not believe the blood was months old.”
Brown remained in custody at the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond, records showed.
Other unrelated indictments
• Joshua Blue, 27, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
• Anna Daughtery, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Jesse D. Finch, 25, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Val C. Fisher Jr., 35, of Buckholts, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams (repeat offender).
• Osborne W. Guinn Jr., 62, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Joseph T. Parker, 28, of Teague, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Alexander Rodriguez Rivera III, 45, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Kyle Lee Rusasill, 34, of Belton, burglary of a habitation (repeat offender).
• Lashawn Seaberry, 31, of Temple, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault
• Samuel Lee Taplin, 46, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• George J. Vig, 24, of Temple, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.