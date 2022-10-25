BELTON — A bison in Belton tested local law enforcement’s ranching skills for hours Tuesday.
The young bison, which is estimated to be about six months old, escaped from its pen at a Sixth Avenue veterinary clinic at just after 7 a.m. For about the next five hours, law enforcement officers and local cowboys worked to safely capture the animal.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said this was the first time he has seen something like this happen in the city.
“I have been working in Belton for 10 years and nothing like this has ever happened,” Romer said. “We have had cows loose, but having a bison loose is something that you would never consider.”
Romer said he was told by a resident that something like this had not happened since 1955.
The city received the call at about 7:30 a.m. about the bison, which had escaped from the Bell County Veterinary Hospital at 1005 E. Sixth Ave. Romer said he did not know why the bison was there.
Officials said the bison ran through the city to the southwest and eventually ended up at the intersection of South Penelope Street and the Interstate 35 Service Road.
“We are grateful that it didn’t hit that school traffic, that East Sixth Avenue is pretty busy at that time in the morning,” Romer said.
At an empty lot near the intersection, Romer said the bison settled down for a couple of hours as more officials were called out to help.
When law enforcement officers and the responding cowboys tried to corner and corral the bison, Romer said, the animal bolted and almost hit him in the process.
The bison ran along the I-35 frontage road, then turned west along the Interstate 14 frontage road and ended up running into a small wooded area just off the street.
For several hours, officers cornered the animal by the trees and brush behind Belton’s Jaycee Park, just north of the I-14 frontage road.
Eventually, the ranchers brought in dogs to aid in moving the bison out of its hard-to-reach position. After several minutes, the dogs were able to locate the bison and chase it. The bison was then successfully hit it with a tranquilizer dart.
The dart, officials said, was the second that hit the animal, with the first being done several hours prior.
Once hit, the bison ran south, hitting the frontage road and then turning west along the northern side of the road.
Eventually, the cowboys were able to lasso the bison and bring it down just before the driveway leading to South Belton Middle School.
Law enforcement and animal services personnel then secured the animal. Officials said medicine to reverse the effects of the tranquilizer was administered so as to prevent the animal from overdosing.
Just before 2 p.m., the bison was loaded up on a livestock trailer to be taken to a place where it could be held.
Romer noted that all those involved, both human and bison, were safe and in good condition with no known damage to any vehicles.
Derreck Lisembe and Joe Draper, the cowboys that helped capture the bison, both volunteered their time and are not employed by the city.
Officials said that the city called a veterinary clinic in Salado for help locate people who could corner the animal. The clinic then recommended one of the cowboys, with another coming to help after seeing the situation from the road.
Lisembe said that it took a while for the cowboys to wrangle the bison because they did not start off with all the needed tools for that situation.
“Sometimes you have to have the right tools,” Lisembe said. “Sometimes you have to have a horse, a dart gun and a set of dogs. We didn’t have the dogs so I went home and got them, which made it easier.”
Draper said it was a bit nerve-wracking for him as he tried to keep himself, his horse, others and the bison safe.
“There was all kinds (of dangers), you got the interstate, there was a homeless guy living back there, there was a whole bunch of holes, wire and trash,” Draper said. “The obstacle course, let alone all the trees you have to go through, it can get pretty hairy in there sometimes especially at that high rate of speed.”
The cowboys said that it was fortunate that the bison was a yearling since older bison can become more aggressive and would have been harder to take down.
The bison was estimated to weigh nearly 700 pounds.
While it did take a while to resolve the situation, Romer said that he was happy at how it turned out.
“It was very concerning to have that animal running around,” Romer said. “Bison are unpredictable, and this one was scarred and spooked. Nobody got hurt and the bison is OK, so that is the silver lining in all this.”