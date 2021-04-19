TROY — Troy ISD student Maddox Cozart has been placed in in-school suspension for 11 days and counting.
His mom, Hope Cozart, said it has not been because of disciplinary issues, but because of the 11-year-old’s choice of hair styling.
Maddox, a Raymond Mays Middle School sixth-grader, is biracial. His father is black and Maddox decided to explore the different hairstyles that many black men wear.
“My son had a head full of hair and at the beginning of March we got a note from his school saying that he needed to cut his hair,” Cozart told the Telegram. “We weren’t going to cut it at first but Maddox said, ‘Mom, I don’t mind cutting it as long as I can keep the hair on the top long.’ He wanted to do styles.”
However, she said Maddox’s new haircut was not enough for school administrators.
“The first day that I sent him to school after his haircut, they still said no … so after a couple of days I changed his hair again,” Cozart said. “I put his hair into two braids where it would lay in the back, but that was still not satisfying.”
As each day passes with Maddox in in-school suspension, her family’s frustrations continue to grow with Troy ISD. The 34-year-old mother of three said she simply wants Troy ISD administrators to understand how hairstyles are tied to culture, and that boys should be able to wear similar hairstyles as girls.
“A lot of kids express themselves in their culture through their hair. By having these rules in your dress code, it makes it hard for anybody to be an individual and to express their culture without being disciplined for it,” Cozart said. “Little boys should be able to have long hair just like little girls.”
But for now her son will remain in ISS until he complies with the current dress and grooming code.
She recommended that area residents — some of whom that have sent her disparaging messages — need to be more open minded.
“When you educate yourself, you open your mind to so many different things,” Cozart said. “So you might find something that really intrigues you … or you might learn something that just blows your mind, because there’s so many things that you are not taught in school nowadays.”
The Troy ISD dress code prohibits boys in grades 2-12 from wearing pony tails, top knot, bun or similar styles.
The Student Code of Conduct, adopted by the Troy school board members, was developed with the advice of the district-level committee, the district said. It remains in effect during summer school and at all school-related events and activities outside of the school year until an updated version becomes effective for the next school year, the district said.
During a Troy ISD school board meeting on Monday, Cozart called for change during a public comment period. The board did not take any action on the issue since it was not on the agenda.
“The handbook is so outdated ... it won’t allow children to be themselves,” she said.
Charles Kabrich, a Holland resident, agreed. He made the drive to Troy High on Monday in support of Maddox.
“(Maddox) has a good mom and dad,” Kabrich, a family friend of the Cozart family, said. “I grew up in an all-white school and my grandfather was a grand dragon in the Klan. I know ignorance when I see it … and (Hope) is just trying to teach her kids something to be proud of. What they’re doing to her son is ridiculous.”