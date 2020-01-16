BELTON — A teenager was injured Thursday morning in a collision near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The incident occurred at about 8 a.m. at the intersection of FM 1670 and Sherwood Boulevard.
Texas Department of Safety Sgt, Bryan Washko said a 16-year-old motorist driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup apparently failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and pulled into the path of a 2001 tow truck.
The teen driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple for treatment.
The tow truck driver was not injured, Washko said.