Accident

BELTON — A teenager was injured Thursday morning in a collision near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

The incident occurred at about 8 a.m. at the intersection of FM 1670 and Sherwood Boulevard.

Texas Department of Safety Sgt, Bryan Washko said a 16-year-old motorist driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup apparently failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and pulled into the path of a 2001 tow truck.

The teen driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple for treatment.

The tow truck driver was not injured, Washko said.