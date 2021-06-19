A free informational session for prospective students, including first-generation college students, Dreamers and undocumented students, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Temple College’s One College Centre, Room 1460, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
The session will be in English and Spanish.
The event is being hosted by Temple College LULAC Young Adult Council No. 22305 and local LULAC councils in partnership with Temple College. Prospective students are urged to attend, along with their parents or guardians.
Topics covered will include how to enroll in college, how to apply for financial aid and how to pay for college. Information on scholarships, grants, Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the Texas Application for State Financial Aid also will be provided.
“Being a first-generation college student represents progress for a family,” Erica Mendoza, a member of Temple’s LULAC Young Adult Council, said.
“We want to provide students with information they need to start or continue their education,” she said. “We also want them to know that Temple College is here to support them.”
Those who attend are asked to bring a computer, if possible. Hands-on applications will be available at the session. Refreshments will be served.