Local children were once again able to take the field earlier this month, teaching soccer and reciting Bible stories.
The children, part of First Baptist Church Temple, were a part of the annual mission trip to Vermont and New Hampshire earlier this month. This was the church’s 21st time holding the trip in the last 22 years, only skipping last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Josh Flores, mission pastor for the church, said the church had a team of 16 go on the trip this year, including eight children and eight adults.
Flores said participation in the soccer camp organized by the mission trip was smaller than in previous years, but still turned out well.
“We maxed out at 70 this year, which is a little lower than what we have had in the years past but it was higher than what we were expecting,” Flores said. “Vermont has been a little more conservative about opening up because of COVID. I was preparing for as little as 30 kids, and in the past, we have maxed out at about 120.”
The mission trip worked with four local churches in the two states, hosting the camp in the mornings during the 10 day trip.
Children participating in the camp ranged from those in kindergarten to 8-year-olds. Flores said Bible stories would be told during breaks, with those interested in going to church referred to the one nearest them.
In the afternoons, Flores said the children helped the pastors with local projects that needed to be done around the church.
“In the afternoons, we would work on the numerous projects that those pastors needed help with up there, whether it was moving wood for the winter or clearing land for a camp later in the summer,” Flores said. “We just made ourselves available for whatever they needed in the afternoons.”
Flores said it was nice, for both members of the mission trip and the communities they served, to be around other Christians for the first time in over a year.
Moving forward, Flores said he and the church are looking to do other mission trips around the United States. He said the church previously went to other countries, but that is not possible currently due to ongoing travel restrictions.
“In terms of some of the international trips, we are still waiting for some of the countries we partner with to open back up,” Flores said. “For example, one of the countries we partner with has been a minister in Taiwan, and Taiwan has been very strict in reopening. So it is going to be a while until we can go there.”