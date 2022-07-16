Wilson Park Recreation Center was busy Saturday afternoon with its Game On Expo of video games, costumed characters, arts and crafts and other attractions.
Miranda Maloy, recreation center coordinator, said the city joins with Bell County Comic Con in the annual event to highlight alternative recreation.
Almost 60 people came in the first hour, she said.
“We usually pick up speed as we go along,” she said. “We’ve got families out here having fun together, kids enjoying themselves. That’s really what we want.”
Vincent Garza, dressed as Spider-Man, was among other characters giving away tickets to the next Bell County Comic Con, scheduled Aug. 6-7 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
“We try to make Comic Con affordable so the whole family can enjoy it,” he said. “They come see celebrities, take pictures, dress up.”
The characters of Bell County Comic Con will mix with the crowd, play games and visit with them, he said.
“I think last time we played laser tag,” he said.
The Marvel Comics character Spider-Man is very popular, he said, as is Deku, a character from My Hero Academia, another comic property that has been translated into an animated TV show.
For the Game On Expo, Stephanie Corlew of Temple was dressed as Deku, although the superhero is a boy.
“I do the girl version,” she said. “I’ve been attending Comic Con since they first started. This is my first year to volunteer.”
She said she’d been talking to children who came to the Game On Expo.
“They’re excited to see people dress up,” she said.
There were various activities throughout the recreation center. In the gymnasium, people played with lightsabers. In one room, people watched an anime. In another room, a boy and a girl played air hockey.
Using a large screen on the north wall of another room, people signed up for a Super Smash Brothers tournament. Maloy said they would go head-to-head until it got down to a final winner. The first place prize was a bag containing comics and other goodies, she said.
In one corner of the arts and crafts room, Samantha Pickler, an office assistant with Temple Parks and Recreation, and Trevor Skalos of Corry, Pa., were setting up to play Dungeons and Dragons, the popular fantasy role-playing game.
“We’re creating our characters,” she said
At the next table, Liz Callarman of Belton and Calvin Latimer of Temple also were setting up for Dungeons and Dragons.
“He’s building a character right now and I’m helping him,” she said. “Usually it’s a cooperative game and you work together to solve problems.”
The alignment portion of the game determines how good the player’s character is going to be, she said.
“I got into playing Dungeons and Dragons because of my husband, Jeremiah. Typically, we play with friends and they are mostly teachers. You win a lot and you lose a lot. It’s all about having fun.”
Spencer Finch of Temple and his brother, Abraham Finch, oversaw Spencer’s four children as they decorated small cardboard shields. The children were Spencer Jr., 10, Moroni, 9, Mayze, 8, and Samuel, 7.
“We just got here and came straight to the craft room,” Spencer said. “They’re very artistic — much more than I am.”
This was their first time to the Game On Expo.
“They’ve come to Comic Con with their mother,” he said.