Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton and Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove have partnered to host “Human Trafficking Awareness: A Way Out.”
The event — aimed at educating parishioners about the telltale signs of human trafficking and how to combat it — will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton.
“Human trafficking is a big issue,” Bonnie Fitzpatrick, an event organizer, said. “It’s becoming even bigger as the addiction to sex and prostitution is growing. Victims are increasing and they’re young — very young.”
Texas had the second-highest number of human trafficking cases in the United States in 2019 with 1,080 reported cases, according to data obtained from the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
“It’s happening right in front of us,” Fitzpatrick said. “Approximately 79,000 Texas children are being trafficked, and some are still living at home and attending school. Many don’t even know what is happening to them.”
However, Bell County has continuously taken its fight against human sex trafficking seriously.
In 2004, the Bell County Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking Round Table was established to educate and inform the public about the problem, while trying to put law enforcement in a good position to be responsive to the needs within the county.
That effort has steadily grown.
“It’s a good grassroots effort to highlight awareness ... and anyone can join if they have an interest in stopping human trafficking,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza previously said. “Whether children or adults are enslaved, they feel stuck in this life and feel like they can’t leave it. We need to use all of our resources and talents against human trafficking. It’s not isolated. It’s an issue everywhere.”
With a one-year 8.1 percent increase in reported human trafficking cases since 2018, Fitzpatrick emphasized how residents need to become the eyes and ears of their communities.
The event, which teaches individuals what to watch out for, will feature advice from a variety of speakers.
“Cynthia Borsellino — a survivor of sex trafficking, activist, and national speaker — is using her talents and knowledge to help turn the tide on trafficking,” Fitzpatrick said. “She will be joined by her daughter, Leanna Swingler, and a panel of experts to help educate us on what we need to know.”
Although entry is free, registration is still required. Tickets can be requested online at bit.ly/3iK2kKE.
Individuals seeking further information can contact Fitzpatrick at 208-249-2635.