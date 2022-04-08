Two road closures are planned next week in Temple, city officials said.
The first closure — for a section of South 41 Street — will occur at 8 a.m. Monday for the installation of a wastewater pipe and steel encasement pipe.
Detours will be in place in the area, and access will be maintained to local businesses, spokesman Alex Gibbs said in a news release. Motorists should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices. The construction is part of the 41st Street wastewater improvements project.
The road is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, April 15.
A short-term closure is also planned for the intersection of Charter Oak Drive and Kegley Road/Midway Drive. Crews will patch the roadway with asphalt from 6:30 p.m. Wednesday until midnight Thursday morning.
Detours will be in place along Kegley Lane, Tem-Bel Lane and Charter Oak Drive.
Caution is urged in the construction zone as traffic control devices will be in place.
Residents with questions can contact Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.