BELTON — A Former Salado teaching assistant was given probation for both sexual assault and improper relationship between an educator and student.
Dixie McCollough, now 30, was sentenced Monday to seven years probation for each conviction, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
McCollough must register as a sex offender for the rest of her life, and sex offender conditions were placed on her, according to Garza.
She pleaded guilty in October and said she sexually assaulted a 16-year-old Salado High School student and had an improper relationship with him.
The District Attorney’s Office made the recommendation for probation after consulting with the victim, who is now an adult. The victim agreed to conclude the case in this manner, Garza said.
McCollough was fired in February 2018 by the Salado Independent School District for that improper relationship. She was a suspect, and the accusation was reported to the Salado Police Department, Child Protective Services, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Education Agency.
Conducting the investigation into McCollough was Lt. Michele Cianci, director of the Bell County Special Crimes Unit.
The victim informed investigators he and McCollough had sex from April 2017 through October 2017. That included the night of a May 6, 2017, party at McCollough’s apartment in Salado.
The sentences were pronounced in the Bell County 426th District Court with Judge Fancy Jezek presiding.
McCollough could have been sentenced to from two to 20 years in prison for each conviction, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Representing McCollough was Temple attorney Stephen Blythe, and the prosecutor was Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell.