BELTON — City officials on Friday dedicated the fifth phase of the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail — a 12-foot-wide pathway that is expected to make downtown Belton and the surrounding area more accessible.
This one-mile trail extension — largely funded by a $1.8 million Texas Department of Transportation grant — begins at Holland Road near Interstate 35 and ends at Liberty Park. It recently opened to the public.
“It’s a big day for us because that trail was about connectivity,” Matt Bates, Belton’s Public Works director, said Friday. “It connected South Belton by going under (I-35) where it divides the city.”
Although the Transportation Alternatives Set Aside Grant from TxDOT required a local fund match for this phase, Belton only had to contribute $360,000, the city said.
“TxDOT is big on increasing mobility without driving a vehicle and this is a project that basically does that,” Bates said. “It will hopefully make it easier and more enticing for people to utilize the trail for mobility purposes to and through town — as well as the obvious recreational elements that it provides.”
Bates said the trail extension also provides increased safety along the I-35 frontage road as some Belton residents already traversing the area by foot or bike.
“There was a cattle trail close to the road because so many people were walking there anyway … but safety was a concern when you think about the speeds that (motorists) may travel,” Bates said. “Now they have a nice sidewalk and buffer between them and the frontage road.”
Some residents already expressed their gratitude to the Public Works Department for that consideration.
“There have been a lot of comments about the improved safety that it provides them when using it, but (residents) have also enjoyed the recreational uses from the additional mile,” Bates said. “Depending on which way you go, there’s either a steep incline or a nice decline … and when you climb toward the top of the trail toward Holland Road you can see some of the best views of Belton.”
With the Belton-area community ever growing, connectivity is expected to remain a theme for future projects.
“Will there be more connectivity to those trails? Absolutely,” Bates said. “Connectivity is a big thing for our city. It definitely has been pushed — from management to City Council — that they want to continue seeing this … done within the community.”
Trail repairs
A portion of the trail farther down the creek will be closed for repairs starting Monday. The work will continue until April 11.
The trail construction area extends from near West Second Street to just past the Harris Community Park Splash Pad, city spokesman Paul Romer told the Telegram.
Trail users can walk around the construction area on existing roads by taking a connecting sidewalk to West Second Street to access North Alexander Street. Walk north on Alexander past Mount Zion United Methodist Church, the Harris Community Center and its parking area to access sidewalks that connect back to the Nolan Creek trail, Romer said.
Users can also walk on the grass around the construction, he said.