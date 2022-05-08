A man was killed Saturday evening in a boat-loading accident at Temple Lake Park, a fire official said Sunday.
The incident occurred shortly at about 7:36 p.m. Saturday on the boat ramp at the Temple park, 14190 FM 2305 on the city’s far western edge.
Santos Soto, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said the adult male was loading the boat from the water when an accident occurred, causing injuries that led to his death.
Temple Fire & Rescue crews responded to the accident, as did the Temple Police Department, Soto said.
A justice of the peace was called to the park after the man succumbed to his injuries.
The man’s identity was not immediately released.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is investigating the accident, city of Temple spokesman Kiara Nowlin said Sunday.
A boating accident on June 23, 2017, at Temple Lake Park resulted in the deaths of 37-year-old Patrick Oliver and his 4-year daughter, Kaitlyn Oliver, who were swimming near the boat ramp when they were run over by a houseboat.
The boater was charged with two counts of criminal negligent homicide and intoxication manslaughter in that case.
Temple Lake Park, a popular park on the eastern shore of Lake Belton near Morgan’s Point Resort, includes boat ramps, a swimming area, picnic facilities and other amenities. The park is operated by the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers.