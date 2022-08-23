Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ recognized Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott with its Distinguished Community Award on Sunday during the congregation’s 106th anniversary celebration.
Ott receives Temple church's community award
STAFF REPORT
