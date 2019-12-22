Spoiler alert! Santa is a real person who actually slides down chimneys.
Early in the 20th century, Bell County newspapers revealed the truth, as told by children’s letters to the Jolly Old Fat Man with a Sleigh — Santa is real and the giver of all good gifts. Yes, he slides down chimneys, and he gorges on milk and cookies at each stop.
Any questions?
The truth is there’s a span of time between babyhood and puberty when Santa lives someplace where it snows and spreads jolly ho-ho-hos to screaming scrums of youngsters.
Just to prove Santa wasn’t “fake news,” the Temple Daily Telegram and the Belton Journal, along with several small-town county weeklies, annually ran children’s letters to Santa beginning in early December.
The story of the bearded jolly ol’ elf was perpetuated by two significant publications:
Clement C. Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas” first published anonymously in 1823; and “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” from an editorial first appearing in an 1897 edition of The New York Sun. The Temple Daily Telegram continues to reprint it each year.
Those tales helped to perpetuate a stateside version, but this Santa, alias Papa Noel or St. Nicholas, changes from country to country — changeable, elusive with many guises and multiple aliases. He roams freely all over the world and in all climates from the Americas to Zanzibar.
Czech immigrants new to Bell County quickly adopted new customs along with their new surroundings while blending in their ancestral stories of Father Christmas. An 1896 newspaper correspondent from the Ocker community described how the community observed a Texas-sized Christmas, some for the first time: “Different people have different ways of enjoying Christmas. Some will have Christmas dinner, their friends will come and while away the pleasant hours around the festive board, recounting the fond remembrances of bygone years and delight the little children with their pleasant stories of Santa Claus when they were children.”
For other young letter-writers in Bell County who believed the North Pole workshop really had a mailbox, Santa literally, truly lived in that magical netherworld between reality and hope, precariously dangling between childhood imagination and the inevitability of adulthood.
Virginia Allen Jacobson (1904-1977) recalled when the guy in the red suit appeared at a Sunday school party at her church, Christ Episcopal, Temple. “We always had a big party after a service on Christmas Eve. Santa Claus would always knock at the big wooden door. It worried me that my father always had to miss that party. I didn’t know that for years he was Santa Claus,” she said.
No wonder children held on to the Santa magic. The Telegram in December 1915 published an “interview” with the jolly fellow who lived someplace “up north”: “He stood, the purity of childhood hopes emblazoned in a man. The great, wonderful world ahead showed in his eyes, no spot upon it, still peopled with the gracious ones, simple and brave and generous and kind …”
Likewise, the Belton Journal in 1926 perpetuated the story: “Only yesterday I walked all the way up the street behind a group of boys and girls, the youngest about five and the oldest about eight years,” reported the Journal’s reporter. When the kids asked the reporter whether Santa was real, the Belton scribe replied Santa was indeed a real. To prove the point, the Journal reprinted the “Yes, Virginia” essay.
Since the belief in Santa was so pervasive in Bell County in the early 1900s, members of the Woman’s Club of Temple in 1905 banded together to make sure Santa had enough real-life elves to provide gifts for low-income families. The women continued the tradition each year, collecting toys and gifts throughout the year to make sure Santa “visited” each child in town.
Belief in Santa — fictional or not — can be the Grinch who stole childhood because it can lead to larger questions of trust, said Christopher Boyle, associate professor of psychology at the University of Exeter, England. In 2016, he co-wrote a short essay in the medical journal Lancet Psychiatry, questioning the value of lying about Santa Claus. “If (adults) are capable of lying about something so special and magical, can they be relied upon to continue as the guardians of wisdom and truth?”
To prove his point, Boyle surveyed 1,200 responses from around the world, asking when children stop believing in Kris Kringle. The general answer was “about eight years old.” Half of respondents felt upset, angry and betrayed by adults when they learned otherwise.
And, to reinforce Boyle’s points, his research discovered adult threats of charcoal briquettes in the stockings didn’t work. The peril of being on Santa’s naughty list failed to affect the behavior of 47 percent of respondents.
And don’t even mention that Elf on the Shelf nonsense.
The real truth about Santa symbolizes all that is innocent and open about childhood, according to the Rev J. Robert Nutt (1871-1949), pastor of First Baptist Church in Belton from 1915 to 1920. He didn’t doubt Santa’s influence for good.
Writing in a 1915 holiday column in the Belton Journal, he said Christmas “is the time when Santa Claus comes. Santa Claus has made glad forever the simple life of childhood. Some people doubt the reality of Santa Claus, but he exists as certainly as love, generosity and devotion exists. Alas, how dreary this world would be if there were no Santa Claus.”
A long as humans craved for happiness and love, Santa would continue to live, he added. “A thousand years from now, Santa Claus will continue to make glad the heart of childhood. Why should we rob the hearts of children and taken from them this simple pleasure of joy?”