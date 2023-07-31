A 27-year-old Belton man faces a third-degree felony for allegedly evading arrest from officers.
Alfred Howard Prejean III was indicted by a Bell County grand jury July 26 for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.
A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy was on patrol on Hilliard Road in the Troy area on May 5 when he spotted a vehicle that matched a description of Prejean, a known wanted suspect.
“The suspect had a warrant out of Belton Police Department for assault causing bodily injury,” an arrest affidavit from Deputy Cody Gangloff said. “I observed and identified the wanted suspect Alfred Prejean III exiting the driver side door of the suspect vehicle and then returning to the driver side vehicle, climbing back into the vehicle driving off on a public roadway.”
Gangloff, wearing a Bell County deputy uniform and driving a fully marked police patrol vehicle, attempted to conduct a traffic stop “but the suspect refused.”
“I activated police emergency lights and sirens on my vehicle, but the suspect accelerated away from me rather than stop,” the affidavit said. “The suspect and unidentified passenger threw numerous items out of the window of the fleeing vehicle, which landed in and near the roadway in my path. The suspect vehicle turned onto a dead-end road and continued beyond the roadway, crashing through a fence and eventually crashing into a ditch, high-siding the vehicle so it could no longer travel.”
Prejean fled the vehicle on foot, but several officers searched for the suspect for 40 minutes but were unable to capture him or the unidentified passenger, the affidavit said.
Prejean was later arrested and posted a $50,000 bond on July 14, records show.
He is scheduled to appear before Judge Paul LePak in the 264th District Court for an arraignment hearing at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17. A pretrial hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 in the same courtroom, records show.
In 2017, Prejean pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges: assault of a family member and assault of a public servant, both stemming from Christmas Day 2016. Prejean alleged hit a Bell County jailer with his fist after his domestic assault arrest in Temple. He was sentenced to four years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison in May 2017 for both charges, court records show.