The widow of a Fort Hood soldier whose body was found during a search last year was arrested on a felony charge Friday after police say she and an accomplice robbed a man she met at a dating site at gunpoint.
Penny Morales, 31, of Fort Hood, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Morales is the widow of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, 23, whose body was found June 19, 2020, in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen. She remained in custody Tuesday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
Matthew Wilson, 33, of Killeen is sought by Belton police on an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery.
On Oct. 29, Belton Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Magnolia Street for an aggravated robbery, according to an arrest affidavit.
At the scene, officers interviewed a man who said he invited a woman he met on a dating site and knew as Arianna to watch a football game at his house when he was robbed at gunpoint.
“When the woman arrived, (the victim) opened the door, and (Morales) was at the door along with a large white male wearing a red jacket, gloves, and a ski mask with one hole that showed his nose and eyes,” the affidavit said. “The male had a gray and a black handgun in his hand.”
The victim told police he handed over his wallet with his driver’s license and credit and debit cards to the male, and when the assailant tried to zip tie his hands, he was able to get away and ran for help, the affidavit said.
The victim “stated he then observed the male run to a newer silver SUV with bluish LED headlights that was being driven by the woman who had shown up at his house,” the affidavit said. “(The victim) also observed the wiring to his internet had been cut outside his home.”
As part of their investigation, detectives identified Morales as the person who said her name was Arianna and found a similar incident from July involving her and Wilson.
That same day, detectives took went to Morales’s last known residence in Killeen, where they observed a 2020 silver Toyota Highlander, and interviewed Wilson at the home.
Wilson told officers he and Morales were no longer a couple, that he allowed her to park her SUV at the residence and that she lived out of the vehicle. He also denied any involvement in the robbery, the affidavit said.
The SUV was impounded, and after obtaining a search warrant, detectives located a black ski mask with one hole, rubber gloves, and 16 credit and debit cards belonging to victim, the affidavit said.
Detectives interviewed Morales, who initially told them she was on a date when someone else entered the home with a firearm. But after being confronted with facts of the investigation, Morales told police she did pick up Wilson after the crime but had no idea the robbery was going to occur.
The victim told detectives his phone was also used to transfer money to a cash transfer application in the amount of $74, the affidavit said.
Belton police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said there is an active warrant for Wilson’s arrest.
Wedel-Morales was reported missing in August 2019, and his remains was discovered in the Killeen field on June 19, 2020, during a search for slain soldier Vanessa Guillen, who was missing at the time. His death remains unsolved.
Officials with the Killeen Police Department, the lead agency investigating the soldier’s death, did not respond to questions from the Telegram by press time.