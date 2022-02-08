BELTON — Steamers of gold, silver and purple rained down on Crusaders football players Tuesday night as they entered the school stadium as national champions once again.
Fans, numbering more than 100, stood on the field of Crusader Stadium as part of a celebration for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s 57-24 NCAA Division III championship win over North Central in the Stagg Bowl in December.
Pete Fredenburg, the university’s former head football coach who retired after winning the title, and current head football coach Larry Harmon took the field holding the championship trophy followed by the Cru football team. Fans, dressed in purple and gold university shirts, launched streamers onto the players heads as they cheered.
Longtime fans Gene and Kathie Kimes were amazed at the outpouring of support for the team.
Gene Kimes said he has watched almost every home game the UMHB team has played since it was formed in 1998. He said he loves the spirit and atmosphere of the university.
“It is just amazing that here we are in Belton, Texas, in a small university, and we win a national championship,” he said. “It is just incredible.”
After taking the field, members from the university’s coaching staff and local officials congratulated the team for its hard work.
Fredenburg thanked all of the players who were not on the varsity team, who constantly took tests for COVID-19 so they could help in practices for the big game.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, attended the celebration and provided the team and coaches with an official proclamation. He praised the team for its leadership.
“For the UMHB Crusaders, your success is all about leadership,” Shine said. “Starting with the head coach, the assistant (coaches), the staff and the players who take the field. That is what it takes to be No. 1.”
Gilbert and Sonya Rangel, parents of freshman player Lyndon Rangel, said they were happy to see so many fans come out and support the team.
The couple said their son traveled with the varsity team so they went to all the games this year. The two even went all the way to Canton, Ohio, for the championship game.
“We thought we were going to get a break from high school (football), at least for a little bit,” Gilbert Rangel said. “The next thing you know we are traveling a little bit further. But it has been great.”