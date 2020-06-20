Rachel Glass enjoys working with 10 hives of honeybees on the 4.6 acres she and her husband, Steve, share in Ding Dong.
A few years ago, Steve began to build an aquaponics greenhouse for leafy greens and vegetables. One day he asked Rachel if she would get honeybees to help pollinate the plants.
Even before the greenhouse project, Rachel said, they were heavily into gardening. They use from 18-24 cubic yards of compost every year. In order to learn more about vegetable gardening and pollinator plants, Rachel signed up for the Bell County Master Gardener course in Belton. She credits the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the course for improving her gardening skills.
“I’ve planted almost every plant in the book,” she said.
And her gardens have flowers that bees like, she said. Although her background is in graphic design and web development, and this will be her second year to harvest honey, she already talks like a professional beekeeper. Her success ratio got another boost when she hooked up with the Williamson County Area Beekeepers Association.
The club’s monthly meetings at the Georgetown Public Library are very educational, she said. And the club makes honey extraction equipment available to members over a weekend.
“I helped the club with their website, so I’ve gotten to know all the members and I’ve participated fully in a lot of their educational efforts,” she said. “They have a scholarship for high school kids to learn how to raise bees.”
They also have a mentor program for new beekeepers, she said.
“I borrowed their equipment so I could learn how to extract for the first time last summer,” she said. “I actually bottled it and created labels.”
Members can make purchases through the club, she said. Every spring the club brings in carniolin honey bees for its members.
“These bees are really sweet,” she said. “They come from Louisiana.”
This year she said about 200 people ordered nucs through the club. Nucs are compact boxes with about five frames and a queen, she said. The individual beekeepers will then put them into a regular size bee box.
“Each box has 10 frames,” she said. “And you don’t want to pull out all the honey because they need honey to make it through the winter.”
She uses a smoker, she said, because when bees release pheromones into the air to alert other bees, the smoke dampens their signal reception system.
“All you’re doing is making them a little less crazy ... but it does help so I always smoke up,” she said.
She inspects maybe once a week or every other week, checking on how much honey the bees have, how much of a brood is being raised.
“I have been stung eight to 10 times, and now it doesn’t really bother me,” she said. The pain only last for 30 seconds, she said. “And you just keep working. You can’t get upset by it.”
She has a full suit and always wears it because she has one aggressive hive.
Here in Texas, the native bees have become aggressive because of the bees that came up through Central America, she said.
“That DNA is hanging out in the native bees,” she said.
If the hive loses their “sweet” queen and makes their own, she said, in the new queen’s mating journey she may pick up aggressive DNA from a dozen male bees. If so, her broods will have aggressive tendencies.
“But the good thing is that all I have to do is replace that queen,” she said. “So I order up a new queen, the post office ships it. I have to find the old queen... and squish her. Finding the old queen is quite a chore, when you have, say 40,000 bees in your hive. She’ll run from you. It could take you several weeks to locate the aggressive queen.”