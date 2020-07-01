FME NEWS SERVICE
A person suspected by Fort Hood of undisclosed allegations shot himself early Monday morning during a investigation by Fort Hood, Killeen police and U.S. Marshals investigators in Killeen.
At approximately 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, officers located the man in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
“As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect displayed a weapon and discharged it towards himself. The suspect succumbed from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Killeen Police Department and the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted investigators with the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division in one of their criminal case, Miramontez said..
More information will be released as it becomes available.