BELTON — Inmates at the Bell County Jail soon will have the opportunity to choose a new path forward for themselves through education.
A new agreement between Bell County and Temple College, reached Monday, will restart the jail’s program that educates inmates and helps them earn their General Educational Development diploma, a high school equivalency degree.
Shane Sowell, jail administrator, said the county offers many similar programs for inmates, including those for substance abuse and parenting classes.
Sowell said helping inmates who end up at the jail is important, for both that person and the community at large.
“Anything that we can provide that enhances the chance to keep (inmates) out of jail, and improves their chances of getting and maintaining a job, we are going to do,” Sowell said. “Those types of programs are beneficial to them and to the community.”
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Sowell said the jail regularly held many similar programs but had to stop due to concerns over COVID-19 spread.
The county jail, operated by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, did have an agreement to provide GED classes before the pandemic with Central Texas College in Kil-leen. After the teacher for that class left, the county turned to Temple College.
Lt. Stacey McClinton, with the Sheriff’s Department, said the new agreement between the county and Temple College will go into effect April 1.
This first agreement, McClinton said, will be in effect only until June 30, allowing Temple College to measure the interest in the program.
“The reason for that is they want to see if we will fill the classrooms,” McClinton said. “If we fill the classrooms, they will do another contract and add another person.”
Officials said the county would pay nothing for hosting the programs in the jail’s multipurpose room, with Temple College paying for the teacher and needed materials.
Community effort
James Skinner, adult education and literacy director for Temple College, said the institution is using funds from its Texas Workforce Commission Adult Education and Literacy grant.
Money from the grant is used to provide a variety of adult education services for nearby counties.
The college hopes to have four classes per day at the jail, each with 10 students.
Skinner said the school has tried to help inmates coming out of jail before, but now wants to try a new approach.
“Historically, corrections services were provided at the Temple College main campus on a walk-in basis, resulting in fewer than five newly released inmate enrollees annually,” Skinner said. “We feel that providing services at the Bell County Jail will give inmates more opportunities and a higher level of reentry success upon release.”
Inmate interest
Sowell said the jail already has started talking to inmates and making a list of those interested in taking the GED classes.
As of Thursday, Sowell said the jail has seen more than 70 of its inmates express an interest in joining the program.
Over the past year, the Bell County jail normally houses between 900 and 1,000 inmates, with others housed in other counties.
“We will get more than that,” Sowell said. “We will constantly have a waiting list for those classes, and as one leaves we will put someone right back in it to keep the program going.”
Officials said there are some truants involved in court cases that will need to be in the program first, but the rest of those who volunteered would fill up the remaining spots.
Sowell said there is a limit on how many classes the state will allow them to hold, for security reasons.
Instruction at jail
Teachers in the jail, Sowell said, are first educated about possible scenarios and what to do if something unexpected happens. He said safety is a key concern when it comes to the operation of these programs.
Jail officials do expect to filter some of the inmates based upon their crimes.
“We do deal with a large population of violent offenders,” Sowell said. “Some of those inmates, based upon classification levels and their crimes, we are not going to let them be around other inmates who are wanting to better themselves.”
While some higher-risk violent inmates may not be allowed in classes, Sowell said some may still have the chance for individual classes with instructors.
Sowell said jail is the place some inmates are able to find a new start, free from the peer pressure in their communities, where they can get the education needed for a better paying job.
“There are a lot of these guys who do what they do because they can’t make it on minimum wage,” Sowell said. “Sometimes, with a little bit better-paying job, you can change their direction.
“That is our hope.”