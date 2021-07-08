BELTON — Texas’s largest military base, Fort Hood, received support from the Bell County Commissioners Court this week on its pursuit for millions of dollars in funding on a local project.
The project is seeking a $5.8 million federal Defense Community Infrastructure Program grant to create an access road for trucks from State Highway 9 to Tank Destroyer Boulevard for increased transportation. The Commissioners Court approved $23,214 in matching funds for the project.
Bell County is one of nine entities helping support the project along with Temple, Belton, Copperas Cove, Coryell County, Fort Hood, Gatesville, Harker Heights and Killeen.
Retired Col. Keith Sledd, executive director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, told commissioners that trucks currently coming into Fort Hood sometimes get backed up all the way onto the Interstate 14 service road.
“Right now, those trucks go in through the Clark Road gate, pass through two neighborhoods, by one intermediate school and a church,” Sledd said. “That is everything from spare parts to ammunition and everything else that goes into that gate. This will allow Fort Hood to move that commercial access point to Tank Destroyer, which relieves some access problems from I-14.”
Officials said Fort Hood sees about 89,000 trucks coming in and out of its gates each year.
This project, Sledd told commissioners, is almost exactly the same as one presented in January 2020 for a state Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant, only with a different funding source.
Sledd said the federal grant, which aims to maintain and improve the military value of U.S. instillations, requires local matching funds of 30 percent. Copperas Cove is the sponsor of the project, putting forth $500,000 as its matching funds.
County Judge David Blackburn said the county has worked to help fund similar grants, such as in 2017 to help receive a $4.8 million grant for a digital security system at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Blackburn said the county helping to provide matching funds for these grants not only helps the county, but the country at large.
“These grants … are intended to enhance the military value of Fort Hood, and the quality of life and resiliency of the instillation,” Blackburn said. “And it is a program historically through (the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant) that the county has been participating in a way to support the enhanced value to our community and the region, and to the state and our nation.”