Kennedy-Powell Elementary School takes pride in its commitment to empower students.
On Tuesday, the Temple Independent School District campus at 3703 W. Nugent Ave. was acknowledged for that devotion as it earned a 2020-21 Project Lead The Way Distinguished School designation — an honor that just 310 schools across the nation have received this year.
“Kennedy-Powell elementary has done an amazing job of embracing the strategies within PLTW to enhance the academic achievement of their students in the area of math and science,” said Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said in a news release. “Within each classroom, you will find students thinking critically about problems facing our world today and utilizing the design process to create prototypes and test and refine them to determine the best solution.”
Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said the recognition, which required the campus to have more than 75 percent of the student body participating in the PLTW program, places an emphasis on three key objectives: access, engagement and achievement.
“Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good, at math and science,” Hernandez said. “Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for confidence in STEM subjects.”
Dr. Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW, was pleased to honor Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
“It is a great honor to recognize Kennedy-Powell Elementary for their unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the unusual circumstances and unique challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presented ... this past year,” Bertram said. “They should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”
Temple ISD said individuals interested in learning more about Kennedy-Powell Elementary’s PLTW Launch program can contact Christine Parks, the district’s chief of communications, at 254-215-6754.