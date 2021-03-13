Bikes, Kites and Sites, scheduled for noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Blackmon Community Center, was a big hit with the children who attended.
Connie Beard sat at a table working on a kite for her son, Lovon, 15. Lovon walked back and forth in the room while she worked on the kite.
“He’s been bottled up in the house,” she said. “He’s excited because he knows it’s a special time.”
K.C. Hernandez, a recreation leader who was not authorized to speak to the press, said the kites were for the children and their parents to color and decorate however they wanted, and the recreation leaders would help assemble them.
“They can bring their bikes,” she said. “They can ride around this hill.”
An advance notice from the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department said the activities were for individuals with disabilities and their families. Pre-registration was required.
“It really means a lot that the city put this together for these children, and the thought of not being left out,” Beard said. “It helps us connect with other families that have a child with disabilities. It’s windy enough, but he’ll have fun out there.”
Beard said she’s been looking for a bike Lovon can ride, and has been thinking of making him one.
“He’ll keep his kite,” she said. “A few weeks from now I’ll remind him. He’s non-verbal but he listens. He’s just happy to be out and about.”
At the other end of the room, Todd and Deanna Cavanaugh sat with their son, Austin, 6. Deanna was helping him decorate his kite.
“He rode his bike around,” his dad said. “He gets tired real quick.”
Austin got on his other bike, a tricycle without pedals, and rode inside the center.
“He likes to go through doors,” his mother said.
His dad said the boy has a fascination with ceiling fans, to the point that they all have to be turned on.
“Throughout the whole house,” his mother said. “He loves the wind.
“They have the music on out there,” she said of his previous outdoor bike ride. “He rolled right over to it. He loves music.”
The boy pushed around quickly on the tricycle inside the center.
“We never thought we’d see him do that,” Deanna said.
Shortly afterward, the boy rode the tricycle out the front door, and his father went to retrieve him.
Lovon took his kite outside. A recreation leader tried to help him get his kite aloft, but it had no tail and the wind kept spinning it around.