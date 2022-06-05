The Temple Community Clinic earned a 2022 gold rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics quality standards program.
The rating is shows the clinic’s commitment to providing quality care to patients, the organization said in a news release.
“We have provided access to health care for the underserved in our community for 30 years and we are thrilled that our board, staff and volunteers are being recognized for their commitment to the quality standards of care and operations,” the clinic said in the release.
The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics’ mission is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care.
NAFC members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization, the release said.
“At Temple Community Clinic, we understand the value of health and the impact
lack of care has on the patient and the community,” the clinic’s statement said. “By filling the gap in health care, ensuring uninsured or underinsured people have access to quality, wraparound health care, it helps generate a sustainable community. When people have the care and access they need, they can work, put food on the table, and contribute to society. Through our fantastic team of doctors, volunteers, and service providers, we can get people back on their feet in our community and with the keys to health and wellness because a healthy patient builds a healthy community.”
For more information, visit TempleCommunityClinic.org. To learn more about the NAFC, visit www.nafcclinics.org.