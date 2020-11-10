Both the Temple and Lake Belton Veterans of Foreign Wars posts will celebrate Veterans Day for both local members and non-members.
VFW Post 1820 commander Jimmy Douglas said his post, 3302 Airport Road in Temple, wanted to make sure local veterans were honored despite the problems raised by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Temple post’s Veterans Day event will start at 11 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony followed by a talk by Jon Lunkwicz, the former Texas state commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. After Lunkwicz’s talk, all veterans who come to the post will receive a free meal.
Members of Lake Belton VFW Post 10377 will be handing out buddy poppies on Veterans Day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave. The poppies represent the blood shed by American military service members and is a reminder of their sacrifices.
Local American Legions posts also plan on having events for local veterans, including Legion Post 55 in Belton located at 101 W. Ave. A in Belton. The post plans on handing giving out both coffee and pastries to any local veteran that stops by starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until noon.
Legion Post 133 in Temple, 1300 S. 25th St., will also be giving away coffee and doughnuts from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. while observing a moment of silence at about 9:15 a.m.
Legion Post Commander John Potts said members would also be planting flags around their building starting at 6:30 a.m.
Meridith-Dunbar display
Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy will have a Veterans Day display, which will honor military family members, Temple Independent School District spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
The school district has also canceled its Pass and Review at Temple High School this year due to the coronavirus.
Both the Belton and Salado independent school districts honored Veterans Day by allowing students a day off. Belton schools were off Monday while schools in Salado will be off Wednesday.
Seaton cemetery
Seaton Cemetery in East Bell County will hold a Veterans Day tribute ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Flags were placed at the gravesites on Sunday.
The cemetery is located alongside Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53, with the ceremony being held by Sabrina Young, the veteran service officer for VFW Post 1820. The service will start with an opening prayer, followed by the reading of a proclamation. Those buried in the cemetery and veterans in attendance will be honored with buddy poppies.
Military, emergency responder videos
The Temple Chamber of Commerce also started celebrating Veterans Day early by posting a video of their 36th annual Military & First Responder Salute video to both their Facebook and YouTube pages.
The Central Texas Veterans Affairs Health Care System will also have a live video in honor of their veterans, which will premiere at 10 a.m. Tuesday on its Facebook page. The video will feature a proclamation and the reading of local names to be engraved on the site’s wall of veterans.
War Story Wednesdays
Local photographer Jason Deckman will open his War Stories Wednesdays exhibit at 5 p.m. tonight at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
The exhibit will show off both photos and stories of local veterans, with the art staying up for the next month before photos are given to the families of the veterans.
Copperas Cove drive-through parade
The Copperas Cove Independent School District will hold a drive-through parade today for local veterans in honor of Veterans Day.
Wendy Sledd, spokeswoman for CCISD, said local veterans will be able to drive through the parking lot of Clements/Parsons Elementary School, 1115 Northern Dancer Drive, beginning at 9 a.m. today.
“There will be music, signs and cheering from the students and each veteran will receive a Buddy Poppy and a Chick-fil-A breakfast sandwich courtesy of Chick-fil-A,” Sledd said.
Free offers for veterans
• Temple Animal Services will be offering free pet adoptions for veterans for the rest of November at the city’s animal shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle. Resident will also be able to donate a free spay or neuter voucher for these adopted pets by contacting the animal shelter at 254-298-5732.
• Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas will honor the heroes of the community and country on Veterans Day, Wednesday. Veterans, including active duty and retired members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves will be honored with a free medium Blizzard Treat, according to a news release. All veterans must be in uniform or show valid proof of service — military ID, veterans designation on driver’s license, or DD214 paperwork.
• Applebee’s restaurants will be giving away free meals to active-duty military members at participating locations for dine-in meals only.
• BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will be giving veterans and active duty service members a free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage.
• Chili’s Grill & Bar will also be giving away a free meal to veterans and active duty members from a special menu.
• Cotton Patch Café will be giving a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken to veterans and active duty members.
• Denny’s locations will be giving away a free build-your-own Grand Slam to all veterans or active duty service members with a valid military ID or DD 214. This will be from 5 a.m. until noon at participating locations.
• Dunkin’ will be giving away to a free doughnut, with no purchase necessary, to veterans and active duty members.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will give veterans and service members a free combo meal card that can be used by Nov. 30.
• IHOP will be giving away free red, white and blue pancakes to veterans and service members until 7 p.m.
• Red Lobster will be offering veterans and active duty members with a valid military ID or proof of service a free appetizer or desert from a select menu Wednesday.
• Red Robin will be giving veterans and those on active duty a free tavern double burger and bottomless steak fries anytime between Nov. 11 and Nov 30. This will be available for both dine-in and take-out customers.
• Starbucks will be offering a free tall hot brewed coffee to veterans, service members and military spouses at participating locations.
• Great Clips locations will be giving free haircuts or a free haircut card to veterans and active duty service members.
• Sports Clips will also be offering free haircuts on Veterans Day to both veterans and active duty members.
FME News Service contributed to this report.