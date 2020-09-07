The Central Texas Chapter of the Military Officers’ Association of America will hold its third annual golf tournament in Temple to raise money for scholarships.
The event will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane.
The tournament is open to the public, and will include golf and lunch, as well as numerous raffles and prizes, according to a news release from retired Col. Dewitt Mayfield, Centex MOAA president.
Bell County Motoworks, 3925 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple, is providing a Triumph T-100 motorcycle as a hole-in-one prize on the sixth hole, Mayfield said.
“The tournament last year was a huge success — raising over $13,000 for our scholarship fund — thanks in large part to our generous sponsors, including our title sponsor Horizon Bank.” Mayfield said. “This year, we awarded four scholarships to some very talented and bright local students attending college and participating in ROTC”.
The tournament and the Wildflower Country club will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing.
“We will be social-distancing and all activities, including lunch, will be outdoors,” Mayfield said.
For more information, visit www.centexmoaa.org or call 254-423-4660.