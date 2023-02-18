West Temple continues to take shape as Waco-based Alliance Bank Central Texas broke ground Thursday on a new full-service center off of Hilliard Drive.
Tyler Johnson, the executive vice president and market president of Alliance Bank Central Texas, emphasized how the 9,497-square-foot facility is expected to fill a void, as consolidation within the industry recently has forced many large bank headquarters out of local markets.
“I think that most of all, having a true community bank along the I-35 corridor that really focuses on people and relationships and not numbers and statistics will make a difference,” he said during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. “For me, it’s important that what we do out of this building will be something that can change lives and prove to people that we can really make a difference.”
The project at 408 Hilliard Road in Temple — designed by Waco-based RBDR Architects and to be built by Temple-based LM Construction — is expected to be completed in February 2024 and will join existing locations across the Waco, Georgetown, Donie and Jewett areas.
“When we get done, all of us can look back and say, ‘You know, we really did some good things for some good people,’” Johnson said. “That, to me, is the beauty of banking.”
The full-service center joins other Central Texas businesses in expanding into the city’s booming west side, and will be across the street from Temple-based Texell Credit Union’s new headquarters — a 12.1-acre campus that will feature an employee fitness center, dining area and several multipurpose rooms under its roof.
“Believe it or not, when we bought the land and we closed on the land three to six months ago, none of these neighboring developments were here,” Johnson said. “Now we’re breaking ground, and (Texell) is doing their thing and all of that. So in a few months this whole area is going to look different.”
Texell site construction
The Texell Credit Union facility at 7154 Honeysuckle Drive, north of the busy West Adams Avenue-Hilliard Road intersection and near Crossroads Park, also is expected to be completed in 2024. Concrete towers and steel beams are rising at the site.
“We’re very excited to reach this milestone in Texell’s timeline,” Tony Hale, Texell president and CEO, said before breaking ground on their facility in September. “As part of Texell’s ongoing commitment to our community in providing local jobs, the new headquarters is a world-class office building that will serve our members, the community and our staff.”
60-acre development starts
Land along Hilliard Road between Crossroads Park and Holy Trinity Catholic High School is being cleared for construction as a $50-million residential-retail development is planned. The notable development will add new housing and shops adjacent to the popular park.
The project — to span a total of 60 acres east and west of Hilliard Road — will remake the neighborhood. Agricultural tracts and single-family homes with large acreage once on Hilliard are disappearing as developers plan a transformation of the area a short distance from the Walmart on West Adams Avenue.
The opening of Crossroads Park has spurred economic development that city officials have planned for years. Properties on the busy thoroughfare have been rezoned in recent years, with the Barks + Bliss Veterinary Clinic open at 608 Hilliard Road. Around the corner, Bold Republic Brewery is operating its new West Temple facility and a Pivot Performance Arts facility is planned nearby on an adjacent street.
City attractive to development
Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president, told the Telegram how new developments and facilities prove Temple to be a desirable community to relocate to.
“It’s fantastic and it just shows again that Temple is becoming more and more of an attraction,” he said. “The growth is happening in and around the opportunity for additional services for financial needs.”
Henry noted just how different the West Temple-area community is since he relocated to the city in 2013.
“When I moved here, there was nothing,” he said. “The Walmart was there and the Catholic high school was there but nothing else really around it. Now you look at it and there is all of this activity. Growth of business is what we all want to see, because that ties in to increased jobs, increased payroll and increased opportunity that’s happening in our community.”