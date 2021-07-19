A Health Science Center expansion project will allow Temple College to double its number of nursing program graduates and help fill health-care vacancies in Temple and across the state.
Tracey Cooper, executive director of nursing at Temple College, said the expansion will allow additional growth to a program that has already double in the past four years.
“We started expanding our Associate Degree Nursing program in 2017 and had a five-year goal of doubling enrollment in the program,” Cooper said. “We hit that goal a year early and now we’re out of room. The bond that was passed this spring will allow us to continue to grow and help meet health care needs.”
Temple College offers associated degree and vocational nursing programs.
The Associate Degree Nursing program teaches students to work with others and respond to patient needs, perform basic math skills and complex procedures, set priorities, manage time, solve problems, think critically, communicate and maintain accountability in the profession.
“The program has a two-year track and a bridging advanced-placement track,” Cooper said. “The advanced placement track prepares a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) to make the transition into a professional nursing role. Both of these options lead to an Associate of Applied Science degree and allow graduates to apply to take the state licensing exam for registered nursing (RN).”
The Vocational Nursing program leads to a certificate of completion and allows graduates to apply to take the state licensing exam for vocational nursing (LVN).
Cooper said about 90 nursing students are on campus this summer, but she said summer numbers tend to be light.
“Not every student attends during the summer,” she said. “Many don’t. We’re expecting 220 Associate Degree program and 40 Vocational program nursing students in the fall.”
Cooper said the college is addressing the shortage in health-care workers by increasing the capacity of health-care training programs, and that includes doubling the size of the nursing program.
“Nursing and other health-care programs have been housed in temporary spaces, but the recently passed bond will pay for needed spaces for learning, training and clinical simulation,” Cooper said.
“We are limited by space and we’ve had to turn away good applicants,” she said. “Soon we will be able to admit more students for health-care training. There is a huge need out there.”
The Health Science Center expansion project is expected to be completed by 2025, the same year Temple College will celebrate its 100th anniversary.