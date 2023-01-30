Inclement weather is prompting the Temple and Belton school districts to announce closures for Tuesday.
Temple ISD and Belton ISD announced that all afterschool activities on Monday are canceled due to the weather.
Both Temple and Belton schools districts plan to be closed on Tuesday due to potentially hazardous road conditions.
“The district will be closed tomorrow, January 31, 2023 due to severe weather,” TISD said. “All normal activities will resume on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 unless otherwise communicated.”
Belton ISD said it is also planning to reopen on Wednesday
“There will be no classes and all extracurricular activities are canceled for Tuesday,” BISD said Monday. “Activities will be rescheduled as appropriate. We do not anticipate needing to make up this day at a later date, so the school calendar should not be impacted.”
Belton ISD said the district is planning to reopen on Wednesday “but will continue to monitor weather conditions on Tuesday and communicate any changes.”
School districts
Academy ISD, Bartlett ISD, Troy ISD, Rogers ISD, Rosebud-Lott ISD, Killeen ISD, and Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple have canceled classes for Tuesday because of weather-related concerns.
Bartlett ISD schools will reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday with buses to run two hours behind schedule. “Please stay safe and warm,” the district said.
Higher education
Temple College canceled Monday night classes and plans to be closed on Tuesday as well.
“Due to continued inclement weather and expected ice on roads and sidewalks – and out of an abundance of concern for safety – Temple College is moving to online services and classes on Tuesday, Jan. 31,” the college said.
“On Jan. 31, campus offices will be closed, but staff are available for virtual services,” TC said. “All on-campus events are canceled. Stay home, stay warm and stay safe.”