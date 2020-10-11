Temple Police Department’s policies may go through future changes after a comprehensive review is completed by Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.
The department — which has policies and procedures about what to do when someone has problems breathing during a police encounter — launched an internal investigation into the actions of two officers after Kenneth Earl Wright, 55, was Tasered on Oct. 1 when he allegedly resisted Officers Michael Sapp and Zachary Quick during a traffic stop begun by Sapp.
Wright — who was wanted on four misdemeanor warrants — was diagnosed at the hospital with a neck fracture after his encounter with the two officers — but it wasn’t known when or how he received it. Wright wasn’t arrested and was left at the hospital.
Temple Police Department said the incident is still under investigation.
“Use-of-force incidents are dynamic, involving leverage, physics, force, resistance and human dynamics,” Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
The initial belief is Wright wasn’t restrained when he said he couldn’t breathe and the officers didn’t stop his oxygen flow.
“It is typical during a use-of-force event where a suspect is resisting that officers would use their body weight, knees, legs, or arms to take a suspect into custody,” Weems said.
The department hasn’t received any information that the officers may have caused Wright’s neck fracture, Weems said.
“The circumstances known at this time may change during the course of the investigation,” was the same answer for several questions about what led to Wright’s breathing difficulty.
Department policy
Before taking any action, an officer needs to contact the Bell County Communications Center and ask for EMS. While waiting for EMS, the scene should be stabilized, the policy says.
The Use of Force Policy says that before booking or release, anyone who has signs of physical distress, has a visible injury, complains about injury or pain or was unconscious needs medical assistance.
Emergency responders must be told that use of force was used, a description of the force used and any other things that might compromise the person’s health, like a prolonged struggle, extreme agitation and impaired respiration.
The use-of-force incident comes less than a year after Temple resident Michael Dean was shot and killed Dec. 2, 2019, by a former Temple Police officer, Carmen DeCruz, during a traffic stop. Dean did not have a weapon when he was shot in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.
‘A few bad apples’
Reynolds talked in a previous Telegram interview about bad apples who are in law enforcement.
“Unfortunately, a few bad apples can skew the perception of law enforcement as a whole and make things very challenging for those good law enforcement officers wanting to serve and protect their communities,” Reynolds said.
Temple PD has 143 officers and 11 retired or quit in 2020 — so far. Five new officers were hired.
Two have been disciplined since Jan. 1 — Joseph Clark and Jacob Perkins — according to an open records request made by the Telegram to the city of Temple.
Clark, who was off-duty, was arrested in February in Belton for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
A statement from the Temple Police Department said an officer did not violate any policies or procedures in February when he arrested a special needs man, Sergei Hall, on Jan. 14, but he was apparently disciplined.
Perkins used minimum force to stop Hall from being injured by passing traffic, according to the Temple Police Department news release. Perkins, who joined the department in 2019, used a controlled takedown in the grass near the Temple Mall in Hall’s arrest.
New deputy chief
Lt. McNeill Fairey replaced retired Jim Tobin as deputy chief of the department.
Fairey kicked Larry Wayne Parker, a suspect in 2016, in the head after he’d already surrendered and was on the ground after a vehicle pursuit. Video showed Parker was kicked on top of his head, in the left shoulder, neck and head. His suspension was for three days without pay.
“Vesting officers with the authority to use reasonable force and to protect the public welfare requires monitoring, evaluation, and a careful balancing of all interests, of which I am keenly aware based on my experiences as a Temple police officer,” Fairey said. “I am committed to ensuring our residents are treated fairly, without bias and with dignity by myself and all officers. Temple has clear policies and procedures regarding this issue that will be followed.”
Reynolds said when law enforcement officers use force, it is a critical concern — to law enforcement and the public.”
“The Temple Police Department recognizes and respects the value of all human life and dignity without prejudice to anyone,” Reynolds said. He added officers must have an understanding and true appreciation for their authority and limitations, especially when it comes to overcoming resistance while they’re on duty.”
Suspect’s arrest
Sapp and Quick recognized Wright’s claim and saw he was breathing, Weems said in the news release.
When asked why Sapp didn’t tell Wright before the takedown that he was under arrest, Weems said Sapp didn’t make the arrest.
“It is believed that he was detaining the suspect in order to confirm the suspect’s warrants before making an arrest. Officer Sapp informed the suspect he was being detained, at which point the suspect resisted,” Weems said.
Wright was sitting in his vehicle in the 700 block of North 20th Street at about 3:12 a.m. when Sapp confronted him, checked his identification and learned he was wanted on four misdemeanor warrants — possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs and theft, Weems said.
Wright reportedly resisted being cuffed. Wright was told he was arrested after the cuffs were put on him, according to the department’s account.
The department has not described how Wright resisted arrest.