A grand jury indicted a Central Texas man on a felony sexual assault charge after police say he drug, beat, and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.
featured
Troy man indicted for teen’s sexual assault
Tags
TDT Christian Betancourt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple Methodists vote to disaffiliate; FUMC will join Global Methodist denomination
- Belton YouTubers indicted for harassing senior citizens
- Rogers church treasurer charged with invasive recordings
- UPDATE: Wildfire consumes 10 acres in Salado; 20% contained
- TISD principal wins regional award
- Man who drowned at Temple Lake Park identified
- Salvation Army men’s shelter in Temple closed
- Temple man whose pants fell down while fleeing from police sentenced
- Extraco to sell downtown Temple facility, build new branch
- Firefighters battle 10-acre fire in West Temple