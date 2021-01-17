This school year marked the return of Belton Middle School, but it was more than that for three teachers.
It was their return home.
Counselor Sarah Delozier and science teachers Elizabeth Cancel and Paige Odell all were instructors at Belton Middle School prior to its transition to Belton High School’s Ninth Grade Center.
Delozier’s heart has always been at Belton Middle School. She was the school’s theater teacher for five years before she decided to become a counselor. She jokes that she traded one type of drama for another.
“I told (Principal Stacie Seveska) when I interviewed for the job, ‘I need to come home,’” Delozier said.
Cancel also called BMS her home. It’s also more than that to her.
“It was where I taught straight out of college. It was where I had my first experiences with students, and I was lucky enough to get a job right out of college,” said Cancel, who graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2008 with a degree in education.
Not only did Cancel get to come home, she also teaches in the same classroom she had when she first became a teacher.
Odell, who also taught at Leon Heights Elementary, was a part-time interventionist when she was last at Belton Middle School. She helped students who were at risk of failing the STAAR test get on track and pass the standardized test.
The campus has always had a special place in Odell’s heart.
“My own children — all three — went to this school, and all three of them at one point or another attended this school as a fifth-grader, a sixth-grader, a seventh-grader, an eighth-grader and a ninth-grader,” she said. “There, for a time, this school was a fifth grade center just like it was a ninth grade center.”
The school, 1704 Sparta Road, has been used as an intermediate school, a middle school and as a high school freshman campus. It was built in 1993.
BMS was relaunched this year after the Belton Independent School District opened Lake Belton High School, its second comprehensive high school, and moved ninth-graders back to Belton High.
The three teachers wanted to be at the middle school.
“I wanted to be a positive influence and be the reason why kids didn’t hate science growing up,” Cancel said, recounting how a bad experience with a professor in college torpedoed her pre-med plans but opened the door for her to become a teacher. “Especially at the middle school level, students are still impressionable so making sure they have a positive experience.”
Delozier had a similar reason for wanting to be with middle school students.
“Middle school kids are at a very unique time,” she said. “I feel like it’s a time in life where I can make a big difference with kiddos. Middle school kiddos are generally just enjoyable to be around.”
Odell’s favorite part of teaching at this level is that she gets to see her sixth graders transition away from their elementary mindsets.
“It’s fun teaching sixth grade to see them transition — to see them grow up,” Odell said. “It’s just neat to see them go through that stage of life.”