Temple photographer and author Earl Nottingham will headline a reception and book signing scheduled Thursday.
Nottingham, chief photographer for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, is the author of Wild Focus, a book that details his work over 25 years at the state agency.
The event, featuring a reception, presentation and book signing, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the SPJST office, 520 N. Main St., Temple.
“In Wild Focus, Earl Nottingham … provides a unique perspective on Texas featuring images of the woods, waters, and wildlife of the Lone Star landscape,” according to a news release. “Nottingham’s engaging photography —landscape, nature, and wildlife; environmental portraiture of people; photojournalistic coverage of events, including natural disasters — provides a cohesive overview of biodiversity and the state of conservation in Texas.”
Nottingham will present a short program about his book at 7 p.m.
For more information, email SPJST President and CEO Brian Vanicek at vanicek@ spjst.com.