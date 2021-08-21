Agreements and tax abatements between the city of Temple and a natural gas power plant remain energized after the recent sale of the facility.
The Temple 1 natural gas power plant — formerly Panda I — on the city’s eastern side was recently sold for $430 million to Denver-based BKV Corp. in partnership with Banpu Power US Corp., the companies announced in a news release.
The power plant — one of two located in Temple — is an important asset to Central Texas, Temple City Manager Brynn Myers told the Telegram.
“All of the agreements are assignable if needed so we do not anticipate a significant change in our relationship with Panda based on new ownership,” Myers said in a written statement.
“We anticipate Panda remaining an important asset in our community and we congratulate BKV and Banpu on their new investment and look forward to working with them in the future.”
Temple 1 power plant — built in 2014 — is located on 250 acres in the city’s southeast industrial park and provides enough energy to power 750,000 homes across Central Texas.
The Temple plants were among the few that operated throughout Winter Storm Uri and provided desperately needed power to the ERCOT grid. Workers at both power plants worked 24 hours a day to keep them running during the mid-February winter storm that brought subfreezing temperatures, ice and snow to most of Texas.
Temple 1 is equipped with advanced emissions-control technology that makes it one of the cleanest natural gas-fueled power plants in the country, BKV said.
BKV and Banpu signed an agreement to buy all of the equity interests in Temple Generation Intermediate Holdings II LLC, which through its subsidiary Temple Generation I LLC owns the Temple 1 natural gas plant, the release said.
The sale is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021, the release said.
History of agreements
The city of Temple has a history of agreements with Panda Temple Power, Temple Generation I LLC, Panda Temple Power II LLC, and Temple Generation SF LLC — the various entities that have owned or operated the facilities over the years, Myers said.
In 2009, the city entered into a 30-year Effluent and Water Purchase Agreement with Panda Temple Power LLC. Panda Temple Power then constructed and owned the first power plant.
Under that agreement, Temple agreed to sell — and Panda Temple Power agreed to purchase — effluent from the Doshier Wastewater Treatment Plant. The plant paid Temple a $12,000 monthly demand charge. The plant also paid the city a separate commodity charge and an annual fee, according to a staff report.
The agreement allowed Panda to terminate the agreement with a 60-day notice — and a hefty $250,000 fee to the city.
The agreement is assignable to any affiliates, future purchaser or successive companies.
The city also granted to Panda Temple Power an easement for access and utilities across a strip of city-owned property in the Southeast Industrial Park, Myers said.
The easement allows Panda Temple Power to install, construct, operate, and maintain wastewater and water pipelines and electrical service within the easement area. Panda Temple Power was also granted access across the easement property.
In 2013, a similar 30-year effluent agreement was made with Panda Temple Power II LLC, also known as Panda Temple Power II. That plant buys effluent from the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant, a joint venture between the two cities.
That agreement also called for Temple to construct a water line to the plant at a cost of about $12 million, billable to Panda II.
The 2013 agreement calls for similar monthly payments, although that plant paid $4,000 more each month in demand charges than the first plant.
Tax abatements
Each plant has its own 10-year tax abatement, Myers has said. Both required an investment of $365 million. Temple 1 was required to create 20 jobs, while Panda II needed to create eight, Myers said. The city of Temple does not monitor power generation at the power plants, she said.
Panda I’s agreement is a 50-percent abatement, while Panda II’s declines over the decade, Myers said. Panda II started with a 100-percent abatement for its first five years then it drops by 10 percent each year after that to 50 percent in the final year, according to the city manager.
Myers said Temple 1’s tax abatement ends in 2025 and Panda II’s agreement ends in 2026.
In 2017, Panda I filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because of the state’s struggling energy sector. In its bankruptcy filing, it stated the Electric Reliability Council of Texas presented false claims about the state of the industry.
A year later, it emerged from bankruptcy after slicing its debt from $400 million to $50 million, then-CEO Daniel Hudson told the Telegram.
“After the bankruptcy, Temple Generation I and Panda Temple Power II created a special purpose entity which was jointly owned,” Myers said. “The new entity was called Temple Generation SF, LLC (Temple Generation SF). Temple Generation SF operates the two plants. In June of 2018, Temple Generation I and Panda Temple Power II requested and the City Council authorized the assignment of both effluent agreements to Temple Generation SF, as well as the easement agreement.”
“Temple Generation SF assumed all responsibilities and liabilities under the agreements,” Myers said.
Focused on future
BKV, one of the nation’s top-20 natural gas producers, purchased Temple 1 to complement is natural gas operating assets that include the Barnett Shale in North Texas.
“We’re excited about this acquisition, and the strategic steps we are taking to position BKV as a leading integrated energy company with cleaner, greener energy,” BKV Chief Executive Officer Chris Kalnin said in the release.