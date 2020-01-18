The front-page headline on the Temple Daily Telegram on Jan. 16, 1920, was succinct and one column at the bottom of the page: “To bid good-bye to J. Barleycorn.”
Over in Washington, D.C., sober reformers gathered for a victory dinner; meanwhile, the National Press Club presented a gridiron skit titled, “Water, Water Everywhere.”
Ho-hum. So what else is new here at home?
In fact, the news that voters had passed the 18th Amendment of the Constitution banning the manufacture, sale and consuming of alcoholic beverages seemed anticlimactic in Bell County.
Local voters pushed for outlawing liquor sales way back in 1915. Prohibition forces won the local-option election, and the county went dry, thanks to organized efforts from women’s groups, religious organizations and the rising influence of the Ku Klux Klan.
The 1915 election was the third time since the county’s founding in 1850 that voters approved barring alcohol. Each time, the measure lasted for about two years. Undaunted, some optimistic barkeepers stored their equipment, believing the prohibition would soon be overturned, just as it had before — except the 18th Amendment stalled their return.
Those early prohibition efforts created problems. For example, several Temple physicians prescribing whiskey, considered medically appropriate, were arrested for bootlegging in prior “dry” spells. Questions also arose whether churches could possess wine for communion.
Generally, Texas — and Bell County in particular — had a spirited split personality. The Texas Constitution of 1876 allowed counties and precincts to opt for prohibition. By 1895, only 53 of the 239 counties were dry, and another 79 counties were partly dry under local option, including Bell County that remained mostly “wet.”
In 1913, Bell County approved local-option liquor laws, and a few tee-totaling smaller communities voted dry.
The prohibition movement advanced early in the 20th century from rural North Texas to convert a majority of the state’s voters. Liquor industries countered prohibition campaigns with well-financed publicity and well-placed financing of political leaders.
In Bell County, the issue of liquor sales spewed forth in contentious fashion. Thirsty railroaders were pitted against the church-going farmers.
Temple had large numbers of Czech, German and Italian settlers who found the issue curious; meanwhile, the county’s prohibition leadership came from churches and women’s temperance groups.
The tallies also reflected the county’s ethnic diversity. In heavily black, Czech and German precincts, prohibition lost; voting boxes dominated by Baptists and fundamentalist church members voted approval. Breeding distrust of immigrants, Catholics, Jews, blacks and other “foreign” elements, the Klan spread quickly throughout the South and Texas, using prohibition as a pretense.
By November 1915, the political tide was cresting into a tsunami. In a stunning reversal, the prohibitionists handily won the local option issue. Out of the 7,000 votes cast, Killeen, Troy and Rogers favored “dry”; the “wets” carried Temple, Holland and Belton.
The local-option issue later became moot when Texas voters approved prohibition, ratified the 20th amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1918 and approved a state prohibition amendment in 1919.
Late on Saturday, Christmas Day 1915, thirsty patrons left their family fireside celebrations and scurried out to their favorite watering holes for one last toast. The Telegram proudly reported, “No disorderly scenes nor rowdyism attended the closing hours. All stocks were largely disposed of during the holiday season.”
The county went from wet to dry overnight on Christmas Day, 1915. More than 40 saloons and beer halls closed at their usual hours on that Saturday night. Bottles were emptied; liquor licenses expired.
Three days later, a death pall covered the city. Saloon furniture and bar fixtures used by 20 saloons were crated up. Four carloads of saloon equipment and furnishings were shipped on freight rails early in the morning on Dec. 28, bound for the saloons remaining in Houston, Waco, Eagle Pass and — that last remaining den of drink — Buckholts in Milam County.
Even after the 18th Amendment was repealed in December 1933, Bell County’s laws concerning alcohol were restrictive.
By the mid-1950s, the county’s larger cities remained nominally dry or permitted only beer sales.
For example, a former pig farm in an unincorporated area between Belton and Killeen developed in the 1950s into the community of Harker Heights. By 1961, it was the only place in Bell County where liquor was sold off-premises. In October that year, the city was incorporated, and the liquor stores remained.
Another new community, Morgan’s Point Resort, developed after the completion of Lake Belton. By June 1970, residents voted to incorporate. The next year, its voters cleared the way for sales off- and on-premises.