The Bell County 4-H program is now enrolling new and returning members for the 2021-2022 4-H year! We invite all K-12 youth to be a part of the largest youth organization in the world.
Through our program, youth are introduced to a wide variety of fun and challenging project areas. They can learn and develop invaluable life skills such as goal setting, responsibility, and citizenship. Project involvement also offers youth the opportunity to interact with friends and develop leadership skills as they share their learned knowledge with others.
If you are already a 4-H member, do not forget to re-enroll each year. Members must renew their membership and update their profiles to be eligible to participate in any activity under Bell County 4-H including livestock shows, contests, and camps.
So, what is 4-H? 4-H is...Learning by doing and is available to all boys and girls in the third through 12th grades, from urban, suburban and rural areas. First, an adult leader brings together youth that have common interests. Second, the youth choose one or more projects. Projects are chosen from among 100 project areas offered, or if you do not see the one you like, you can create your own project. Third, the group enrolls as a club, and fourth meets together to learn and have FUN. Clubs can explore 4-H activities, events, and trips. In 4-H, there are events happening all year round.
Who is 4-H for? The 4-H program is a great way to involve all the family because 4-H is for all youth and adults. The 4-H membership includes: Grades K-2: Clover Kids (non-competitive activities), Grades 3-5: Juniors, Grades 6-8: Intermediates and Grades 9-12: Senior 4-H members.
How do I enroll or re-enroll into 4-H? Enrollment for the new 4-H year started on Aug. 15.
All 4-H members, clover kids, and adult volunteers who enrolled last year will have to re-enroll for the 2021-2022 year. To enroll, please visit our 4-H website at: http://agrilife.org/bell4h/ and click on “Learn more about 4-H and how to enroll!” on the front page.
This website will give you a step-by-step process on how to be a part of the 4-H program. There is also a link on there to enroll in 4-H. Once you start the enrollment process, you will set up a new profile if you are a new 4-H family or use your email and password from prior year, if you forgot your password put the email you had last year in 4-H as a family and press forgot password. (All 4-H members coming back this year: you already have a profile, don’t create a new one). You will set up your family profile and then add family members.
Renewing members will edit their family profile and re-enroll each member in their family.
Adult volunteers are $10 to join (will include screening), members will pay a $25 participation fee per member, and Clover Kids (age 5-8) will also be free. If you do have a child who is 8 and in the third grade, they will be eligible to be a 4-H member and will need to pay the participation fee but need to wait till Sept. 1 to enroll or they will not be included as a 4-H member. After Oct. 31, all members will need to pay $30.
So, enroll SOON!
What do I do next? As soon as you complete your enrollment online, we will email you with 4-H weekly updates each week with 4-H information going on in the County and the 4-H Newsletter each month where more 4-H opportunities are outlined for clubs, county, district, state and national levels.
The most current and older 4-H newsletters and calendars are also available under the newsletter tab on the website.
After you have enrolled, the next step is to go to your club meetings each month and read the newsletter. This will provide you with all the opportunities that are available in the 4-H program. You can pick and choose what activities and projects to be a part of. The 4-H program gives you the freedom to choose what you want to do and so therefore we do not have scheduled required meetings and activities unless you are heavily involved as an officer or leader.
You must attend two meetings from August through December to participate in the Bell County Youth Fair.
How do I learn more about 4-H? For more information about Bell County 4-H, please call the Bell County Extension Office at 933-5305. You can also visit our Bell County 4-H website by going to: http://agrilife.org/bell4h/ . You can follow us on Facebook by liking the Bell County 4-H–Texas A&M AgriLife Extension page.