“The juvenile justice system in the state of Texas is imploding and it continues to be the duty of the county probation departments to keep it afloat.”
This is what Dawn Owens, director of the juvenile probation office for Bell County, told the Commissioners Court at its workshop meeting last week.
Owens was at the workshop to report on the current state of the department and ask for permission to reallocate existing department funds to deal with worsening conditions. In the past several months, the situation at juvenile detention centers across the state has deteriorated as Texas has closed the doors to its facilities.
Last July, Owens reported to the Commissioners that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department had stopped all new admissions at its five state facilities, instead sending funding to county facilities to house the growing population.
“There are only 45 juvenile detention facilities in the state of Texas … with 2,704 physical beds,” Owens said. “But, because of the staffing crisis not only in Texas but across the United States, in (the state) we only have 2,000 physical beds to house juvenile offenders. Bell County is the 14th largest youth population in the state of Texas.”
Commissioners will vote Monday on whether or not to approve a $4,920 supplement for existing juvenile service officers and the addition of one new detention officer position, in exchange for deleting an accounting clerk position.
Owens said the supplements were needed to bring the wages of the detention facility staff up to at least their jail counterparts.
The department decided to move money from unoccupied positions to fund these temporary salary supplements. The change was made because it has been difficult to find — and keep — people employed at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center, 4800 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen.
Officials said the current situation was caused by a lack of employees at state-operated juvenile facilities, caused by a similar staffing problem resulting from low wages.
Detention center staffing, pay
Between Oct. 8, 2021, and Feb. 22, 2023, the department has hired 50 new staff members to deal with its shortage of workers.
Despite these new hires, the department still is in need of employees since 31 of those who were hired have left their jobs.
The department has a 62% turnover rate in just the county’s new hire academies, Owens said.
Owens said the current situation in the county is difficult for the department’s employees, who sometimes have to work up to five days of 16-hour shifts in a row.
Low pay for workers, Owens said, has resulted in two staff members sleeping in their cars and one parent of three not having enough money to feed their children during the holidays.
“We have attempted to adjust shifts in scheduling to ease that,” Owens said. “But, when a deli associate at Buc-ee’s can make $18.23 an hour and a juvenile service officer 1 makes $18.41 an hour (while) getting feces thrown at you and being punched in the head … that (salary) is not going to cover it.”
Funding issues
Commissioner Russell Schneider spoke at last week’s workshop about the need to make sure state money, being used to help fund these increases, would continue into the future.
Schneider cautioned that the county should not give a permanent raise to the employees yet, but rather a stipend so as to not upset people if the money is not there next fiscal year.
“That is going to carry forward to the next year,” Schneider said. “If you change people’s salary you are not going to go back. This is almost like using grant money and then once you have committed, you have committed.”
Commissioner Bill Schumann spoke about the need to not only focus on the county end of this problem but the state’s side as well.
While the state has provided supplementary funds over the past year for juvenile detention positions, Schumann said that was not what the counties needed. Currently, the county pays for about 80% of the juvenile justice department’s funding while the state contributes 20%.
“We want the state to do what the state is supposed to do so we can function as a county jail or as a county juvenile facility,” Schumann said. “The state processes need to be in place, fully funded and operational, and that is what is not occurring. Instead of fixing their problems, they are just giving money to try and make up for the problems that we are having in our facilities.”
Legislative look
Owens said that change might come soon to the state’s approach to juvenile detention, as there are bills in this year’s legislative session to address various issues.
“I am hoping that a year from now the hemorrhage is going to be just a trickle and not a hemorrhage,” Owens said. “This is not an ideal situation, it is a Band-Aid situation, it is very critical. Salaries and money is not going to be the only thing that fixes this problem.”
County Judge David Blackburn said that even in the hallways of the state Capitol in Austin, there is an acknowledgement that something needs to be done.
“There is widespread acceptance and acknowledgement that the juvenile justice system in the state of Texas is broken and it is not working,” Blackburn said. “It is really hard to determine what will come out of all of this, but there is agreement that it is broken. The challenge is, what is the fix?”
Monday’s meeting to vote on the department’s salary changes will take place at 9 a.m. at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton.