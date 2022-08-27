SALADO — As a lawyer, Wade Faulkner, 54, said he always has tried to stay in the courtroom.
That goal will be easier now as Faulkner is set to get his own courtroom as the new judge for Bell County’s 478th District Court.
Earlier this month, the Salado Republican received his party’s nomination for the newly created court after defeating two opponents. On Aug. 18, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Faulkner to the position until the end of the year when the general election can be held for the position.
A Vernon native, Faulkner went to Texas A&M University before deciding to enlist in the U.S. Army when he was 21.
“When I graduated high school I went to Texas A&M,” Faulkner said. “I wasn’t doing as well as I thought I should be doing, so one day a friend of mine and I decided we needed a change. We both went down to the recruiter and joined the Army, just kind of on the fly.”
Faulkner said that, despite the sudden decision where he didn’t even consult his family, he still feels like it was the best choice he made.
In the Army, Faulkner went through basic training in 1990 before being stationed in Germany. It was only a short time after joining the Army that he participated in Operation Desert Storm in January 1991.
After several years in the Army, Faulkner went back to school as part of its Green to Gold program. He eventually graduated from Texas Tech University, where he attended to be closer to his future wife.
Returning to the military, Faulkner was a lieutenant in the transportation corps before finally getting his chance to go to law school like he wanted.
Enrolling at Baylor University’s law school, Faulkner graduated in 2001 before attending training for the Judge Advocate General’s Corps.
Throughout his career as a military lawyer, Faulkner said he always tried to make sure he was in the courtroom.
“I always wanted to be in the courtroom and always enjoyed that, so I always tried to get assignments that allowed me to stay in the courtroom,” Faulkner said. “In the Army that means criminal law, there is not a lot of civil litigation.”
After years as a lawyer, Faulkner was later asked to serve as a military judge and oversee various cases.
That job, Faulkner said, was similar to what he would be doing in his new one.
“A military judge is basically a felony criminal trial judge, just like I will be in the 478th (district courtroom) for a large part of my docket,” Faulkner said. “The procedure is a little bit different.”
In 2016, after three years as a military judge and time spent at Fort Hood, Faulkner said he decided to retire in Bell County.
After leaving the Army, Faulkner started up his own legal practice as a defense attorney specializing in military related cases.
In 2020, Faulkner said he was encouraged to run for the open 426th District Court seat against Steve Duskie who eventually won. Despite losing, he said the election process gave him a valuable new experience.
“I don’t consider myself a particularly political person, but it has been enjoyable to go through the process,” Faulkner said. “It is not something I would have experienced … had I not run for the position in 2020 and had I not thrown my name into the hat for this position.”
Faulkner said that he believed that there would be three main challenges he would face coming on to the bench.
The first, Faulkner said, would be the current backlog of court cases that built up during the COVID-19 pandemic. With courts closed to jury trials due to social distancing, many courts across the state saw increased backlogs over the past few years.
Despite this issue, Faulkner said, he believes his experience as a judge will allow him to move through cases more efficiently than a new judge would.
“Getting up there on the bench, when you are doing it for your first few times, you are very worried about making a mistake and getting everything right,” Faulkner said. “I think having done it for three years and having presided over serious felony cases, will give me an advantage over somebody who hasn’t done it before.”
The second challenge, Faulkner said, is the addition of family law cases to his docket.
Faulkner said he has not dealt with family law cases before and has started to do as much research as possible so he can make the right decisions.
While not as much of a challenge, Faulkner said, the third way his new job would be different from the military is the experience of attorneys making their case.
“In the military, just the nature of the system is that the prosecutors and defense counsel are typically younger inexperienced attorneys and the judge is the most experienced person in the courtroom,” Faulkner said. “In the civilian system, that is not always true. You may have attorneys who have been practicing for 40 to 50 years and I will have been on the bench for a few months.”
Before Faulkner takes over his position on the court, he said he first needs to settle matters related to his private legal practice. He said he work to finish up the cases he can while handing off those that he can’t.
Faulkner said he expects to be sworn in and take the bench on Oct. 3, taking most of September to transition jobs.