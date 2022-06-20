A Temple man and a 1-year-old girl were killed in a fiery accident Sunday morning, authorities said.
The single-vehicle accident occurred on the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 84 at 5:19 a.m. Sunday in the Mills County city of Goldthwaite, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
Luis Miguel Castillo, 20, was driving a 2015 Buick Lacrosse with a 1-year-old girl as a passenger, when it lost control and hit a guardrail, Washko said.
“For reasons unknown, the Buick failed to negotiate a curve and collided with a guardrail,” he said. “The Buick continued down an embankment, struck a large tree, and caught on fire. The Buick’s interior was fully engulfed.”
Castillo and the girl, who was not immediately identified, were pronounced dead at the scene by Mills County Justice of the Peace Kim Avants.
Washko said the DPS investigation into the crash continued Monday.